After a long hiatus, Harshvardhan Rane is back on big screens with his new film, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. After the renewed attention from the Sanam Teri Kasam re-release, Harshvardhan got the chance to shine on the big screens again. The film, also starring Sonam Bajwa, has sparked curiosity among fans—but how are audiences really reacting? From Twitter (X) reactions to social media chatter, here’s a quick roundup of what viewers are saying about this latest love story.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Audience Reaction

Currently, the romantic film genre is back in the trend, which seems to be a positive point for Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s romantic movie. However, some viewers feel that the movie is dull and has a boring screenplay, while others gave it a positive response. The latest film received a mixed reaction from the audience.

A user wrote that music is the biggest strength of the movie and praised the raw performance of the Sanam Teri Kasam star. Another Twitter (X) user watched the interval of the film and marked it as ‘Good.’ Meanwhile, another user has an entirely different opinion about Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and feels that the pre-interval has only two or three impactful scenes.

#EkDeewaneKiDeewaniyat

First half=👎

Only 2-3 scenes are impactful

Over the top sequences,cringe dialogues and mid acting.

Only 1 song so far Mera Hua which was decent

The WRITING is a big mess.Direction well the director is mass oriented. 1.5/5 so far. — AV7 (@AvighnaBanerjee) October 21, 2025

1st Half Done ✅ #EkDeewaneKiDeewaniyat

Interval Block – Good — Being Shivam (@beingshivam_90) October 21, 2025

The user remarked on the writing of the movie as a big mess and the direction as feeling mass-oriented. Taking everything into account, the film has received mixed reactions from audiences.

Music is one of the biggest strengths of the film… The title track, #BolKaffara, and #DilDilDil are chart-toppers… The background score further intensifies the impact.#HarshvardhanRane delivers a raw, powerful performance – vulnerable in love, fierce in conflicts.. pic.twitter.com/A8qQPH4hvG — STat. Advait Akash Shah (@advait_akash) October 20, 2025

#EkDeewaneKiDEEWAANIYATReview :

⭐️⭐️

2/5 star

Dull, boring screenplay, the songs in the film are worst plus #SonamBajwa face my god looks plastic can’t see om her face for much time, #HarshvardhanRane is okayish, Inshort flop avoid it. #EkDeewaneKiDEEWAANIYAT . pic.twitter.com/ERn9NBdXB5 — Tejas The Critic (@Tejas01679537) October 21, 2025

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Movie: Final Verdict

Overall, the movie appears to be a great watch for the viewers who love the romantic genre, similar to Saiyaara. However, some parts of the movie might feel cringe to you, but it may be a good treat to watch if it hits the inner love cords of yours.

If the film gets positive word of mouth, it could mark a mass comeback of Harshvardhan Rane on the big screens.

