It is very rare that you walk into a jampacked theater on a post Diwali morning. But after watching the audiences howl in the theaters, I have understood that Harshvardhan Rane is the man ot the tier 2. Men and women love him alike and many of them have decided to watch Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat on the first day first show.

Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, both definitely have a great pull amongst the audience. The screams and the cheers with their intro scenes prove that audiences are surely going to enjoy their camaraderie on screen. The film has set up the premise very swiftly.

Harshavrdhan is a politician while Sonam Bajwa is super star and it would be interesting to see if power wins or glamor when the two cross paths. As the film has a natural progression here are three thoughts that are running my mind already while watching Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.

Harshvardhan Rane Is A Legit Star!

This man has a powerful screen presence. Right from his entry the man is commanding the screen and to be honest he has kept audience captivated despite a very eerie background music, supporting each and every frame he occupies. Within 60 minutes the film changes gear and Harshvardhan surprises with that twist!

Are We Back To The 90s?

Since the first frame, it feels like we are back to the 90s. Everything about the film takes us back to all those Emran Hashmi and Dia Mirza era where love was presented and backed with good music. This one, however, now feels a little cliche, probably because we have moved on in our lives. But this film is somewhere stuck in the 90s.

Sonam Bajwa Is A Stunner!

You know a woman has truly won when other women root for her. The thunderous applause in the theatre is proof that Sonam Bajwa has genuinely won hearts! She’s an absolute stunner with a commanding screen presence. Watching her on screen for the first time, I was genuinely impressed by her performance.

The first 60 minutes of the film are okayish and a manageable watch though some of it is too cliche. But the film seems to take off right before the second half. Hopefully this might take a good turn post interval.

For full review of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, stay tuned to Koimoi.

