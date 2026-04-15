The first schedule for Force 3, which stars John Abraham, Harshvardhan Rane, and Tanya Maniktala, is well underway. The third installment of the popular action-thriller series, which is directed by Bhav Dhulia of Khakee: The Bihar Chapter and The Freelancer fame, is sure to be powerful.

Force 3 Cast

Force 3, produced by Sheel Kumar’s Karolina Corporation and John Abraham’s JA Entertainment, will include Harshvardhan Rane, who recently produced two consecutive box-office successes, joining the franchise.

Rane’s persona is yet to be revealed; John Abraham will return as ACP Yashvardhan Singh. Tanya Maniktala, who won praise from viewers for her portrayal of Lata in Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy, will play the lead role in the movie.

Force 3 Crew & Release Date

Force 3 is produced by Sheel Kumar, Shahbaz Alam, John Abraham, Sandeep Leyzell, and Minnakshi Das. The film is written by Simaab Hashmi and is a musical by Ravi Basrur, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. Force 3 is all set to release theatrically on 19th March, 2027

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