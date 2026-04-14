Akshay Kumar is finally returning to the horror-comedy genre – a space he essentially redefined with Bhool Bhulaiyaa. As the excitement for Bhooth Bangla builds, all eyes are on the economics of the film. Reports regarding the remuneration of the star cast have been making rounds on the internet, and the numbers tell a fascinating story of a superstar correcting his market value while still remaining the highest-paid member by a massive margin!

Akshay Kumar’s Pay Cut: A Strategic Move?

For his last outing, Jolly LLB 3, Akshay Kumar reportedly charged a whopping 70 crore. However, for the Priyadarshan film, Akshay Kumar reportedly took a significant 28.5% pay cut from his previous paycheck. In an era where mid-budget films are struggling, this pay cut seems to be a move to keep the project’s cost safe.

Bhooth Bangla Fee

Despite the cut, Akshay’s fee is staggering when compared to the rest of the ensemble. The actor is reportedly charging 50 crore for Bhooth Bangla. However, it is significantly higher than that of other actors in the film.

20 Times Higher Paycheck Than Tabu?

If the floating numbers are true, then Tabu is charging 2.5 crore for the film. Personally, this is a pay cut of 16% from her last film, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, where she was reportedly paid 3 crore! If we do the math, Akshay Kumar’s 50 crore salary is exactly 20 times higher than Tabu’s 2.5 crore fee.

Bhooth Bangla Budget VS Akshay Kumar’s Paycheck

The total budget of Bhooth Bangla is approximately 120 crore. When you look at Akshay Kumar’s 50 crore fee, it becomes clear that the leading man is consuming nearly 42% of the entire film’s budget.

Interestingly, rising star Wamiqa Gabbi is taking home a bigger paycheck than veterans like Paresh Rawal. Here is the reported breakdown of the paychecks of the starcast of Bhooth Bangla.

Akshay Kumar: 50 crore

Wamiqa Gabbi: 3 crore

Tabu: 2.5 crore

Paresh Rawal: 2 crore

Rajpal Yadav: 1 – 1.5 crore

Jisshu Sengupta: 1 crore

Note: These figures are estimated and based on sources.

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