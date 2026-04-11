Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar and its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, have been wrecking the box office. The film is about an Indian spy played by Ranveer Singh who infiltrates Karachi’s Lyari region. But several years ago, one Indian agent actually lived that reality. His name was Ravindra Kaushik, a man who risked everything by living a new identity, building a life across the border, and secretly serving his country for years, until one mistake changed everything. Here’s all about Ravindra Kaushik.

Who Was Ravindra Kaushik? The Real-Life ‘Dhurandhar’

As per TOI, Ravindra Kaushik was born on 11 April 1952 in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan. He completed a B.Com. from a local college and was also involved in theater. The Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) eventually recruited him and trained him in Delhi for two years. Kaushik was groomed to go to Pakistan as an undercover agent. He learned Urdu to blend in with the crowd and also knew Punjabi.

Living As Nabi Ahmad: His Life Inside Pakistan

In 1975, at a young age of 23, Kaushik was sent to Pakistan. He adopted the name of Nabi Ahmad and did his LLB from Karachi University. Kaushik eventually joined the Pakistani Army as a clerk in the Department of Military Accounts. Meanwhile, he also married a Pakistani woman named Amaanat, and the couple had a son.

For years, Kaushik managed to send valuable intelligence to Indian authorities regarding Pakistani operations. This included information on their troop movements and Pakistan’s nuclear program. However, everything changed in 1983 when R&AW sent an operative named Inyat Masih to contact him in September. Some goof-up led to Kaushik’s cover being blown.

Arrest, Torture & Years In Pakistani Prisons

Kaushik was captured by the Pakistani authorities and was tortured for two years at a center in Sialkot. He was sentenced to death, which was changed into a life sentence by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

For 16 years, Kaushik spent his life in different jails across the country and was put in Mianwali jail. He kept sending letters to his family during his jail term. The letters explicitly mentioned the conditions he was living in. Kaushik died in November 2001 after contracting pulmonary tuberculosis and heart disease.

Ravindra Kaushik, known as “Black Tiger”, was an Indian spy.He infiltrated Pakistan in 1975 under the alias Nabi Ahmed Shakir, joined the Pakistan Army (as a clerk in the Military Accounts Department, later rose in rank), and from ~1979–1983 passed critical intelligence to India… pic.twitter.com/FKPN3RaGXM — Amar Jit Singh IFS(Retd)🇮🇳 (@AmarJit_IFS) April 11, 2026

A year after his death, his brother, RN Kaushik, requested that the government recognize his work. As per The Telegraph, he said, “We don’t want money. What we want from the government is recognition of the contribution by agents, as they are the real foundation of the security system. If the government can honor people in uniform, why hesitate about undercover operatives?”

From Black Tiger To Bollywood Buzz

Ravindra Kaushik was given the title of the Black Tiger by the then-prime minister, Indira Gandhi. Kabir Khan’s 2012 action spy film Ek Tha Tiger, starring Salman Khan, was reported to have been inspired by Kaushik’s life. However, the director noted that the film is not based on any real-life characters, as per NDTV.

Ever since Dhurandhar’s release, interest in Kaushik has been revived. His life story plays like a Bollywood spy film. Kaushik’s brave life helped the Indian intelligence in so many ways. However, an operative tragically goofed up and cut it short.

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