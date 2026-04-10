Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan’s Dhurandhar 2 is close to achieving another major milestone at the worldwide box office. The spy-action thriller will soon enter the 1700 crore club. But did you know, it would be the fastest Indian film to achieve the feat? Scroll below for a detailed day 22 global report!

How much has Dhurandhar: The Revenge earned worldwide (22 days)?

According to the official update, Dhurandhar 2 has amassed a whopping 1685.58 crore gross at the worldwide box office in three weeks. This includes 1081 crore net, which is about 1275.58 crore gross from India. The remaining 410 crore gross comes from international circuits like North America, the UK, Canada, Germany, and Hong Kong, among others.

Aditya Dhar’s directorial is currently the 4th highest-grossing Indian film worldwide. It is aiming to surpass Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa 2 (1727.23 crore) and officially enter the top 3.

Fastest 1700 crore club loading!

At this stage, Dhurandhar 2 is ahead of all its competitors. In 22 days of its worldwide run, Pushpa 2 had earned 1631.21 crore. On the other hand, Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 stood at 1538 crore while Aamir Khan’s Dangal amassed 715.82 crore.

In the next two days, Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster will emerge as the fastest Indian film to enter the 1700 crore club. It will beat Pushpa 2, which took 28 days, and earlier held the record.

Post that, it will compete against Allu Arjun starrer to rank as the 3rd highest-grossing Indian film worldwide. The real question is whether Dhurandhar: The Revenge will enter the 2000 crore club and beat Dangal? Only time will tell, as it is now competing against Dacoit and Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla will also join the battle next week.

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Day 22 Summary

India net: 1081 crore

India gross: 1275.58 crore

Overseas gross: 410 crore

Worldwide gross: 1685.58 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Overseas Box Office Day 22: Only 2 Crore Away From Becoming Highest-Grossing Indian Film Post-COVID!

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