Diljit Dosanjh achieved massive milestones earlier this year with Border 2. He has already entered the 300 crore club at the Indian box office in 2026. Cine-goers are now eagerly awaiting his upcoming release, Main Vaapas Aaunga, in a collaboration with Imtiaz Ali. Can the Punjabi superstar touch the 500 crore milestone this year? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Diljit Dosanjh 2026 Box Office Performance

On Republic Day, Diljit arrived alongside Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty with Border 2. Anurag Singh’s epic war film made a mark right from its opening day. In its lifetime, the sequel earned 362.76 crore net in India. Made on a budget of 275 crore, it registered notable returns of 87.76 crore.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Potential!

Diljit Dosanjh and Imtiaz Ali recently impressed us with Amar Singh Chamkila on Netflix in 2024. It’s time to deliver a successful theatrical release with Main Vaapas Aaunga, which is releasing on June 19, 2026.

The trailer struck the right chords, and the early reviews are so far positive. Vedang Raina and Sharvari starrer has the potential to make a good opening. But it is arriving in a direct clash with Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon’s Cocktail 2. Depending on the pre-release buzz, screen count, and advance booking, it will be determined whether the historical romance drama can make a double-digit debut.

Can Diljit Dosanjh reach the 500 crore mark?

Main Vaapas Aaunga would need to earn 137.24 crore net in its lifetime in India to help Diljit Dosanjh touch the 500 crore milestone in India. It will definitely be a challenge, considering there will also be competition from Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle, which is releasing on June 26, 2026. But if the reviews turn out positive, only sky could be the limit for this Imtiaz Ali‘s directorial.

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