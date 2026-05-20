The master of intense, soul-stirring cinematic romance is back in his signature territory, and the box office charts are already preparing for a major revamp! The official trailer for Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming partition-era romantic drama Main Vaapas Aaunga has struck a massive chord with audiences. Starring the power-packed ensemble of Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina, coupled with a lethal musical combination of AR Rahman and Irshad Kamil, the film is all set to hit good opening numbers!

With tears, train journeys, and raw emotional ache dominating the palette of the film, it is eyeing a spot as one of the top 10 romantic openers for Bollywood ever! In fact, it aims for a double-digit opening, which could possibly surpass O Romeo’s 9.01 crore, effortlessly hitting the biggest romantic opening of the year.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 1

Historically, Imtiaz Ali’s brand of cinema has been a slow yet steady earner at the box office, picking up massive momentum via word-of-mouth. However, when he pairs up with an incredible buzz-heavy star like Diljit Dosanjh, then the numbers are expected to shoot. Especially after their last collaboration, Amar Singh Chamkila grabbed maximum eyeballs with its digital release!

Imtiaz Ali’s Top Openers

Currently, Imtiaz Ali‘s highest opening day remains Shah Rukh Khan – Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal, which opened at 15.25 crore at the box office, followed by Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal, which opened at 12.4 crore.

Given the initial massive reception to the Main Vaapas Aaunga trailer, the film is universally expected to comfortably hit a double-digit opening and enter the top 5 openers of Imtiaz Ali. In doing so, it would push Saif Ali Khan‘s Love Aaj Kal, out of the top 5 list of the filmmaker.

Check out all the openings of Imtiaz Ali’s film at the box office (India Net Collection).

Jab Harry Met Sejal: 15.25 crore Love Aaj Kal (2020): 12.4 crore Rockstar: 11 crore Tamasha: 10.87 crore Love Aaj Kal (2009): 8.02 crore Highway: 3.75 crore Jab We Met: 1.7 crore Socha Na Tha: 22 lakh

Main Vaapas Aaunga might also enter the top 10 romantic openers of Bollywood, surpassing Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which opened at 11.1 crore at the box office.

Check out the top 10 romantic openers of Bollywood (India Net Collection).

Saiyaara: 22 crore Kalank: 21.6 crore Kabir Singh: 20.21 crore Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: 19.45 crore Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: 15.73 crore Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela: 15.85 crore Tere Ishk Mein: 15.81 crore Jab Harry Met Sejal: 15.25 crore Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: 13.3 crore Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 11.1 crore

Check out the trailer of Main Vaapas Aaunga here.

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