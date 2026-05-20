Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 has slowed down when it comes to the global reception of the film on OTT. After shattering the domestic box office with a mind-boggling 1180+ crore net lifetime collection, Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller moved to the digital space officially! The film is streaming on Netflix worldwide except in India.

The makers decided to release the extended Raw and Uncut version of the sequel internationally on Netflix first, completely skipping its digital premiere in India for now. But the hype around Jaskirat Singh Rangi (aka Hamza Ali Mazari) did not bring unbelievable numbers!

Dhurandhar 2 Global OTT Verdict (Without Indian Release)

As per the data by Netflix, from May 11 to May 17, 2026, despite not releasing in India, Dhurandhar 2, in its global debut on Netflix, garnered a viewership of 1.8 million views on Netflix against 6.8 million viewing hours. The film secured the fifth spot globally in the list of the top 10 trending films of the week, ruled by My Dear Assassin.

The film was trending in the top 10 in its debut week, claiming the top spot in 9 countries in the non-English film category. It claimed the number 1 rank in Mauritius, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, and the UAE.

Instead of getting diluted in a standard simultaneous release, the global Raw and Uncut edition gained momentum across international circuits. However, the numbers do not do justice to the massive scale of the film and the huge buzz it created for its uncut version!

Interestingly, the film is the top trending film on Netflix in Pakistan, which has been portrayed in a brutal, honest way. The film is also the top trending non-English film in the UAE. Dhurandhar 2 was banned in the Gulf Countries, so the film had to grab the top spot on OTT in the territory!

Where To Watch Dhurandhar 2 In India?

Dhurandhar 2 is officially scheduled to make its mega Indian digital debut on June 4, 2026, on JioHotstar.

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