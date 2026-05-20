Bollywood is gearing up for its next romantic musical, Chand Mera Dil and the expectations are sky high. Starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, Vivek Soni’s directorial is releasing in theatres on May 22, 2026. Can it enter the leading heroine’s top 5 highest openers in India? Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

A discounted ticket strategy could play its magic!

We’ve previously seen a massive craze for Gen-Z romance with Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara. Chand Mera Dil’s trailer has struck the right chords and has the potential to follow the success streak. But there’s massive competition at the box office, due to multiple releases including Bhooth Bangla, Dhurandhar 2, Krishnavataram Part 1, Raja Shivaji, and Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.

Amid the multi-way clash, the makers have pulled off a smart strategy to drive footfalls. On the opening day, tickets will be available at Rs 149/- for shows before 5 PM. Post which, cine-goers can purchase tickets at only Rs 199/- for the evening and night shows.

How much does it need to enter Ananya Panday’s top 5 highest openers?

Ananya Panday has delivered 6 theatrical releases in her career so far. Interestingly, she’s maintained a 5 crore+ streak on the opening day. With the discounted ticket prices, Chand Mera Dil should be able to continue the streak. However, it will need to earn over 8.46 crore to beat Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and enter her top 5 opening days in India.

Check out Ananya Panday’s highest openers at the Indian box office (net collection):

Liger: 15.95 crore (all languages) Student Of The Year 2: 12.06 crore Dream Girl 2: 10.69 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh: 9.1 crore Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri: 8.46 crore Kesari Chapter 2: 7.84 crore

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