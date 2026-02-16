Welcome back to a new edition of What to Watch This Week, covering releases from 16 to 22 February 2026. This week’s curated list features three titles arriving on Netflix, including an espionage thriller, a Malayalam action comedy, and an adult animated comedy centered on a lawyer. JioHotstar brings a comedy about a kidnapped dog, while ZEE5 offers a neo-noir crime thriller directed by Anurag Kashyap. To find out the titles, release dates, streaming platforms, trailers, and plot synopses, please scroll down.

Netflix

Chatha Pacha (Malayalam) – February 19, 2026

Chatha Pacha is an action-comedy in which three youngsters join hands to create a WWE-inspired wrestling organization. It turns out to be a success, with local rowdies and other such characters joining in, wearing costumes. However, not everything goes as planned, and soon problems arise due to internal drama and external enemies. The film also features a celebrity cameo by Mammootty as Walter.

The Night Agent Season 3 (English) – February 19, 2026

An action espionage thriller in which Peter Sutherland is on a mission to capture a former Treasury executive who has fled with classified secrets after killing his superior. When he discovers that the situation goes beyond the actions of a single rogue agent, he must travel to multiple countries to uncover the truth and protect the US financial system.

Strip Law (English) – Adult Animated – February 20, 2026

Las Vegas is chaotic, to say the least, and the crime there reflects a mix of weirdness and drunken excess. This series explores that chaos through the life of a lawyer working in the city.

Zee5

Kennedy (Hindi) – February 20, 2026

A neo-noir crime thriller written and directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film follows Uday Shetty, played by Rahul Bhat, a former senior police officer who now works as a contract killer under the name Kennedy and is officially presumed dead. Set during a pandemic-inspired lockdown, the story follows his hunt for his arch-nemesis, Saleem.

Raakshasa (Kannada) – February 20, 2026

A psychological crime thriller set in North Karnataka, where a series of horrific murders occurs along the banks of a river near the Yellamma temple. These deaths are attributed to crocodile attacks, but a police officer does not seem to believe this and launches an investigation against the advice of his superiors. Links to a cult and superstition are likely to be part of the story.

Prime video

56 Days (English) – February 18, 2026

An erotic thriller based on Catherine Ryan Howard’s novel, the story follows Oliver Kennedy and Ciara Wyse, who meet after a chance encounter at a supermarket and begin a relationship. Fifty-six days later, a dead body is found in a residence in a state beyond identification. Either Oliver or Ciara could be the victim, and the other may be responsible.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (Hindi) – February 19, 2026

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, a romantic drama starring Kartik Aaryan as Rehaan Mehra and Ananya Panday as Rumi Vardhan Singh. They fall in love on a yacht, but soon, due to Rumi’s family issues, she decides to break things off. Rehaan, however, chases after her.

Jio Hotstar

Lucky: The Super Star (Tamil) – February 20, 2026

A comedy drama in which the titular character is a dog. The dog is kidnapped by a politician for a campaign to catch strays, and the protagonist sets out to rescue it.

Apple TV+

The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 (English) – February 20, 2026

After being on the run from the Campanos crime family for five years, Owen finally reunites with his family. However, the crime family is still hunting him, and his communication with his family puts them in danger. Meanwhile, his wife, Hannah, is trying to build a case to take down the Campanos crime family for good.

