Quentin Tarantino is widely regarded as one of Hollywood’s most influential filmmakers. The films he has directed have grossed over $800 million domestically and nearly $2 billion at the global box office. He has won two Academy Awards for Best Original Screenplay for Pulp Fiction and Django Unchained, and his most recent directorial venture, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Director. After Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction, Quentin Tarantino’s global stature reached newer heights with the martial arts action films Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003) and Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004).

Now, there’s exciting news for diehard admirers of the legendary filmmaker, especially fans of the action-packed Kill Bill films. A combined 4.5-hour cut of the two films, titled Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair, is set to arrive on digital platforms soon. If you didn’t catch the film on the big screen in December 2025, read on to find out when and where you can watch this version online and what it’s all about.

Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair – Digital Release Date

According to a recent report by Polygon, the combined 4.5-hour cut of the Kill Bill films is set to arrive on digital platforms in the U.S. on February 17, 2026. The update was revealed after Apple TV listed The Whole Bloody Affair for pre-order on its platform at a cost of $19.99 for that date. While other major digital storefronts, such as Prime Video and Fandango at Home, have not yet listed the film, it is still expected to become available on those platforms on February 17 as well.

Where To Watch Kill Bill: Volume 1 & Volume 2 Online

If you prefer to watch the films separately, Kill Bill: Volume 1 and Kill Bill: Volume 2 are currently available to rent in the U.S. via digital platforms such as Prime Video and Apple TV.

What’s the Kill Bill Films All About?

Directed by Quentin Tarantino, the Kill Bill films follow a former assassin known as The Bride (Uma Thurman), who wakes up from a four-year coma after being brutally attacked on her wedding day by her mentor and lover, Bill (David Carradine). Driven by vengeance, she goes on a relentless mission to hunt down everyone responsible for her suffering.

Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair – Official Trailer

