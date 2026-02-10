Puerto Rican singer and rapper Bad Bunny has taken over the Internet after his Super Bowl Halftime performance. After recently winning Album Of The Year at the Grammys this year, he arrived in Santa Clara for Super Bowl LX between the Patriots and the Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium.

While Bad Bunny continues to garner virality online, here are the most-watched Super Bowl Halftime performances of all time on YouTube.

5. 2015 – Katy Perry

YouTube Views: 107 Million

If there is one pop artist who knows how to make any performance a production masterpiece, it is Katy Perry. As usual, her 2015 Super Bowl Halftime performance was a visual treat for her fans. The singer brought out a giant lion for Roar along with fireworks and her powerful vocals, ready to dance the night away. Perry was also joined on stage by Lenny Kravitz & Missy Elliot.

4. 2025 – Kendrick Lamar

YouTube Views: 161 Million

Kendrick Lamar did not come to play! Right from his iconic walk in the opening sequence to featuring Serena Williams crip walking, this Super Bowl Halftime performance was meant for the history books.

Kendrick Lamar took a Drake diss track and turned it into one of the most iconic Halftime performances of all time. Even his Not Like Us walk became a global viral sensation.

3. 2016 – Beyonce & Bruno Mars

YouTube Views: 206 Million

For the 2016 Super Bowl Halftime performance, British band Coldplay was the main act. But the epic showdown between singer Bruno Mars & Beyonce stole the show. After a brief performance by Coldplay, Bruno Mars made a stunning entry with a rendition of the hit song Uptown Funk and broke into some unmissable dance moves.

Then the camera moved toward the field, and we saw Beyoncé being ushered in by a marching band. The showdown between the two became so iconic that even a band like Coldplay was overshadowed despite being the main act. This showdown between Bruno Mars and Beyoncé has garnered over 200 million views on YouTube.

2. 2023 – Rihanna

YouTube Views: 297 Million

Rihanna has been busy building her beauty empire with Fenty Beauty, and music has definitely taken a backseat lately. Her fans have been eagerly waiting for an album for years. But in 2023, Rihanna fans got what they had been waiting for: a live performance by the Diamonds singer.

This comeback was definitely more than what fans expected. Apart from being one of the most-watched Super Bowl Halftime performances of all time, the show also became a major pregnancy reveal for the singer.

1. 2022 – Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar

& 50 Cent

YouTube Views: 382 Million

This 2022 performance will go down as one of the most unforgettable performances in the history of Super Bowl Halftime shows. The performance started with Dr. Dre at his DJ console, acting as a guide to the entire lineup, and soon enough, we saw Snoop Dogg joining in with his evergreen swag.

Next up, we saw Mary J Blige, Kendrick Lamar & 50 Cent adding their charm to the show. But the cherry on top was Eminem joining the lineup. The video has 382 million YouTube views.

Bad Bunny’s performance may not have touched the numbers of the five entries listed above, but its view count is rapidly increasing. It has almost 50 million views on YouTube at the time of writing.

