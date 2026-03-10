Dhurandhar: The Revenge is witnessing a phenomenal response in advance bookings in India and overseas. Ranveer Singh starrer has already clocked the highest premiere pre-sales for Bollywood. The spy action thriller sequel is now aiming to enter the top 5 opening weekends in North America. Scroll below for a detailed box office report!

Dhurandhar 2 North America Advance Booking

Advance booking is yet to commence in Canada. According to the latest update by Venky Box Office, Dhurandhar 2 has registered advance bookings worth $1.95 million for the opening weekend in the US. The trends are unreal as the trailer opened to highly favorable reviews. Not to forget, Aditya Dhar‘s 2025 release was a major success, so the sequel benefit is adding to the buzz.

Which Bollywood film recorded the highest opening weekend in North America?

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan holds the title of the highest opening weekend in North America, with collections of $9.49 million. It surpassed the milestones achieved by Pathaan, which had grossed $7.49 million.

It’s Ranveer Singh vs Shah Rukh Khan!

Dhurandhar 2 aims to enter the top 5 debut weekends of Indian cinema in North America. The first position is held by Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD, with a whopping $11.2 million in the opening weekend. Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 and RRR are among the entrants. The only Bollywood film on the list is Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.

Ranveer Singh starrer must earn over $9.49 million to beat Jawan and secure a spot among the top 5 Indian films in the opening weekend in North America. In the process, the spy action thriller will also surpass Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan ($7.49 million).

Check out the top 5 Indian grossers during the opening weekend in North America:

Kalki 2898 AD: $11.2 million Baahubali 2: $10.43 million Pushpa 2: $9.51 million RRR: $9.5 million Jawan: $9.49 million

Considering the current momentum in pre-sales, Dhurandhar 2 should be able to enter the top 5 with ease.

