Spider-Man: Brand New Day, led by Tom Holland, will be released next month, and all eyes in the industry are on it. There are multiple reasons for that, and one is that it will be released in the same month as The Odyssey, which also features Tom Holland and Zendaya. Keeping that aside, we are here to share the collection Brand New Day has to earn to become the top-grossing film in MCU’s Phase 6 at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Which is the top-grossing film in MCU’s Phase 6?

For the unversed, the MCU is divided into phases, which are groups of films and TV series that tell interconnected stories over a period of years. Currently, Phase 6 comprises the Multiverse, focusing on alternate realities, variants, and multiversal threats. This is the last Phase of the Multiverse Saga. The Fantastic Four: First Steps, released in 2025, was the first film in this phase, and Brand New Day is the second.

According to Box Office Mojo, The Fantastic Four: First Steps was also the highest-grossing Marvel movie of the year of its release. It grossed $521.8 million worldwide. Since it is the only movie in MCU‘s Phase 6, it automatically becomes the top grosser too. It collected $274.3 million domestically. This Pedro Pascal starrer somehow broke even at the box office, but its performance was underwhelming compared to other MCU blockbusters.

Box Office Summary of The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Domestic – $274.3 million

International – $247.6 million

Worldwide – $521.9 million

Can Spider-Man: Brand New Day beat it?

The target is very achievable for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Spider-Man: Brand New Day appears well-positioned to surpass The Fantastic Four: First Steps at the worldwide box office. With Spider-Man remaining one of Marvel’s most popular and commercially successful characters, the film benefits from strong brand recognition and audience anticipation. Given the franchise’s track record, exceeding The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ global total seems achievable, provided the film delivers solid reviews and positive word of mouth.

What is the film about?

The official synopsis states, “In the film, Parker anonymously protects New York City as the hero Spider-Man and investigates a powerful new threat while his superpowers undergo a surprising and potentially dangerous evolution.” Spider-Man: Brand New will be released on July 31.

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