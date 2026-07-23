Jana Nayagan Box Office (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Thalapathy Vijay’s highly anticipated final outing, Jana Nayagan, has started its journey at the box office, and it is not much of a celebration since the film performed below expectations! Directed by H Vinoth, the film was expected to open at a monstrous 100 crore on day 1. However, it has settled way below expectations!

However, despite underperforming, the film has registered the biggest opening for a Kollywood film in 2026. It would be interesting to see if the film manages to grow over the weekend. But the negative word-of-mouth might not help much!

Jana Nayagan Box Office Day 1 Estimates

On the opening day, Thursday, July 23, Jana Nayagan opened in the range of 40 – 42 crore net across all languages in India. It registered an occupancy of 41.6% across all the shows against 13000 shows in India. When converted to gross, the domestic total stands at an estimated Rs 47 – 49.5 crore.

While Tamil Nadu led from the front with packed morning and evening shows, the Telugu and Hindi dubbed belts performed at a comparatively low pace! Thalapathy Vijay‘s unmatched star power did not get the expected response overseas as well. The film registered almost 30 crore gross collection overseas on day 1, bringing the worldwide collection to 77 – 79.5 crore on day 1.

Despite opening below expectations, Thalapathy Vijay has secured the biggest opening day collection for Kollywood in 2026, surpassing Karuppu’s 15.5 crore net collection on the opening day!

Meanwhile, the film has also entered the top 10 highest-grossing Kollywood films of 2026, surpassing Kara, Gatta Kusthi 2, and With Love.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Kollywood films of 2026 (India Net Collection).

Karuppu: 198 crore Thaai Kizhavi: 62.46 crore Blast: 53.06 crore Parasakthi: 52.56 crore Youth: 52.53 crore LIK: 43.07 crore Jana Nayagan: 40 – 42 crore* Gatta Kusthi 2: 40.27 crore Kara: 37.56 crore With Love: 30.72 crore

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Check out Jana Nayagan’s day-wise box office breakdown in India and overseas here.

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