Gatta Kusthi 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: Vishnu Vishal Film Beats Dhanush’s Kara( Photo Credit – Instagram/Netflix )

Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi starrer Gatta Kusthi 2 is currently in its third week. The film is still going strong at the box office thanks to positive word of mouth. Directed by Chella Ayyavu, the film was released in theatres on July 3. The film has now beaten Dhanush’s Tamil drama Kara to climb into the top 10 Highest-Grossing Kollywood films of 2026.

Where Does Gatta Kusthi 2 Stand in the Top 10 Kollywood Grossers of 2026?

The comedy sports drama’s net collection stands at 39.23 crore in India. The film’s box-office momentum has not been significantly affected despite competition from Idhayam Murali. However, with no major Tamil releases arriving over the July 17 weekend, the comedy film enjoyed an uninterrupted run. The film has two more days of uninterrupted run before the Jana Nayagan storm takes over the theatres. At present, the film has beaten Dhanush’s film Kara to secure the 7th spot on the list of the highest-grossing Kollywood films of 2026. Dhanush’s Kara ended its theatrical run with a net of 37.56 crore in India.

Top 10 Highest Grossers of Kollywood in 2026

Karuppu: 198 crore Thaai Kizhavi: 62.46 crore Blast: 53.06 crore Youth: 52.53 crore Parasakthi: 52.46 crore LIK- Love Insurance Kompany: 43.07 crore Gatta Kusthi 2: 39.23 crore Kara: 37.56 crore With Love: 30.72 crore Thalaivar Thmabi Thalaimaiyil: 30.13 crore

Gatta Kusthi 2 Budget vs Box Office Collection

The film was made on a modest budget of 27 crore. Vishnu Vishal‘s film reached breakeven in just 10 days of its release. Currently, the film has a profit margin of 45.3%. The film may not achieve 100% profit and declare itself a box-office hit due to Jana Nayagan. But the film is expected to cross 40 crore net in India with worldwide collection above 50 crore. This is a huge achievement for the film, which had minimal pre-release buzz and succeeded purely on word of mouth.

More About Gatta Kusthi 2

The recently released film takes the story forward from its 2022 prequel. Aishwarya Lekshmi and Vishnu play husband and wife, with one a wrestler and the other a house husband. The sequel focuses on the couple’s married life after welcoming their daughter, Mathi Malar (played by Zara Zyanna). The couple has a difference in parenting styles, which costs Aishwarya her wrestling career and begins to crack their relationship. The film explores these conflicts in the nuclear family.

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