Gatta Kusthi 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 17: Film Crosses Major Milestone ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Gatta Kusthi 2 has started its third weekend, and it seems like the film is in no mood to slow down. The film starring Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead has achieved a major milestone in its third weekend. The film, which recovered its budget in the second week, is now looking at unlocking new milestones at the box office. Directed by Chella Ayyavu, the sports comedy drama has crossed the 50 cr mark worldwide.

Gatta Kusthi 2 hits a half-century.

The film has crossed the half-century mark in worldwide gross. At the end of its third weekend, its gross collections stood at 52. 54 crore. This is also Vishnu Vishal’s entry into the 50 crore club. Gatta Kusthi 2 has been the actor’s most successful film so far. As far as net India collections are concerned, the film is currently at 38.66 crore. In its third weekend alone, the film collected 3.7 crore.

Day-Wise Collection of Gatta Kusthi 2

Week 1: 22.1 crore

Week 2: 12.83 crore

Day 15: 0.69 crore

Day 16: 1.32 crore

Day 17: 1.69 crore

Total: 38.66 crore

Gatta Kusthi 2 Budget vs Box Office

The film was reportedly made on a budget of 27 crore. The film achieved break-even within 10 days. So far, the film has shown no signs of slowing down and has been the first choice among Tamil cinema audiences. Currently, the film has achieved a profit of 43.19%. But for the movie to be a hit, it needs to make a 100% profit. It is unlikely the film will achieve the target before Jana Nayagan’s release in theatres. The Thalapathy Vijay film will significantly undermine Gatta Kusthi 2’s box-office performance due to the film’s limited screen count.

More About Gatta Kusthi 2

The recently released film takes the story forward from its 2022 prequel. Aishwarya Lekshmi and Vishnu play husband and wife, with one a wrestler and the other a house husband. The sequel focuses on the couple’s married life after welcoming their daughter, Mathi Malar (played by Zara Zyanna). The couple has a difference in parenting styles, which costs Aishwarya her wrestling career and begins to crack their relationship. The film explores these conflicts in the nuclear family.

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