Idhayam Murali Box Office Collection Day 10: Can Film Breakeven Before Jana Nayagan? ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Idhayam Murali posted a decent collection in its second weekend. Despite a low buzz around the film, it has managed to sustain in its second weekend as well. The small-budget film starring Atharvaa and Priety Mukhundhan in the lead has recouped most of its budget and is now looking to break even. However, the film has only three good days to reach the break-even mark.

Directed by Aakash Baskaran, Idhayam Murali also stars Fahadh Faasil and Kayadu Lohar in special roles. The coming-of-age romantic film had a good second weekend, with collections matching those of days 9 and 10. The film earned 1.46 crore net in India on both days. This brings the total India gross collections to 20.54 Cr and the total India net collections to 17.85 Cr so far. The film also saw an increase in occupancy in its second weekend despite a reduction in the screen count by approx 40%.

Day-wise collection of Idhayam Murali

Week 1: 14.18 cr

Day 8: 0. 75 cr

Day 9: 1.46 cr

Day 10: 1.46 cr

Total: 17.85 cr

Idhayam Murali Budget vs Collection

The film was reportedly made on a modest budget of 25 crore. Currently, it has recovered 71.4% of its budget through net collections in India. The film needs 7.15 crore to break even. Idhayam Murali has three more days of uninterrupted run at the box office before Jana Nayagan hits the big screens. Once Thalapathy Vijay’s film hits theatres, the majority of screens will be allotted to it. Thereafter, Idhayam Murali might not be able to collect much and will have far fewer shows. Considering that the film earned 14 crore in its first week, it might be a massive challenge for it to reach break-even.

More About Idhayam Murali

The film is a breezy rom-com about a man who fell in love with a girl in his teens. Although his love is not reciprocated, he moves on with his life. However, years later, he realised he still harboured love for the same girl and set out to find her. The film has been written by Aakash Baskaran, Ramanagirivasa and Dravid Selvam.

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