Box Office: Jana Nayagan Could Help Thalapathy Vijay End His Post-COVID Innings With 1000 Crore Collection In India ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

There’s something almost cinematic about how this is playing out. Thalapathy Vijay is stepping away from the screen he has ruled for nearly three decades, choosing full-time politics over films, and yet his very last outing is about to hand him a milestone. His final film, Jana Nayagan, is set to push Vijay past the 1000-crore mark at the Indian box office in the post-COVID era. And here’s the thing: whatever the reviews say, this number will be achieved regardless.

Where does Thalapathy Vijay stand in the post-COVID era?

So far, Vijay has had four theatrical releases. It all started with Beast, which amassed 130.25 crore in India. Varisu followed with 178.14 crore. Then Leo came along and worked big time at the Indian box office by earning 341.04 crore. The Greatest Of All Time added another 252.71 crore to the kitty. Combining all, Vijay’s cumulative collection in the post-COVID era stands at 902.14 crore net.

Now, Thalapathy Vijay needs only 97.86 crore more. That’s it. Less than 100 crore stands between Vijay and the 1000 crore milestone, which will be achieved comfortably with Jana Nayagan.

Take a look at the Indian box office collection of Vijay’s post-COVID releases (net):

Beast – 130.25 crore

Varisu – 178.14 crore

Leo – 341.04 crore

The Greatest Of All Time – 252.71 crore

Total – 902.14 crore

Why this milestone feels inevitable

Here’s why nobody’s really worried about whether Jana Nayagan will cross that gap. This isn’t just another Thalapathy Vijay release, but it’s his last one, ever. Fan clubs have been treating this film like a festival long before its release date was even locked. Add to that the political wave Vijay is currently riding after his party’s big win in the assembly elections, and you have a film that people aren’t just going to watch, but they’re going to show up for, again and again, purely out of love.

97.86 crore is a number that even a moderately performing Thalapathy Vijay film clears without much trouble. Given the emotions attached to this particular release, clearing it should be closer to a formality than a challenge.

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