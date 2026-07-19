Ghabadkund Box Office (Closing Collection) ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Sandeep Pathak and Devdatta Nage starrer Ghabadkund has officially concluded its box office run. The suspense action adventure drama directed by Pritam SK Patil emerged as a success. It also wrapped up as the 6th highest-grossing Marathi film of 2026. Scroll below for the final update!

How much did Ghabakund earn at the Indian box office?

The start was promising as Ghabadkund packed an opening week of 4.04 crore. Unfortunately, it slowed down from the second week. After a month-long run, the theatrical journey has concluded with a total net collection of 7.29 crore.

The suspense-action-adventure film was made on a reported budget of 6 crore. It raked in returns of 1.29 crore in its lifetime, gaining the plus verdict at the Indian box office. Including GST, the gross earnings have concluded at 8.60 crore.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown at the India box office (net collection):

Week 1 – 4.04 crore

Week 2 – 2.47 crore

Week 3 – 56 lakh

Week 4 – 22 lakh

Total – 7.29 crore

6th highest-grossing Marathi film of 2026

Sandeep Pathak and Devdatta Nage’s film stayed behind Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai? in its lifetime. It secured the 6th spot among the top 10 highest-grossing Marathi films of 2026.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Marathi films of 2026 (India net collection):

Raja Shivaji: 105.68 crore Deool Band 2: 74.19 crore Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam: 28 crore Tumbadchi Manjula: 16.42 crore Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai?: 8.97 crore Ghabadkund: 7.29 crore Super Duperr: 3.44 crore Tighee: 1.64 crore Ranapati Shivray Swari Agra: 1.39 crore Punha Ekda Sade Made Teen: 1.29 crore

Ghabadkund Box Office Closing Summary

Budget: 6 crore

India net: 7.29 crore

ROI: 21.5%

India gross: 8.60 crore

Verdict: Plus

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