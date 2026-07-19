Varanasi Box Office Potential For Priyanka Chopra!( Photo Credit – X/Facebook)

Haven’t we been missing the charismatic aura of Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Indian films? The 44-year old actress was last seen in The Sky Is Pink (2019). But the wait will soon be over as she’s making a comeback with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi as Mandakini. Can she beat Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa 2 to deliver the highest-grossing Indian film by an Indian actress? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

In SS Rajamouli, we trust!

SS Rajamouli has delivered back to back blockbusters with his last three releases – Baahubali, Baahubali 2 and RRR. He’s wearing the director’s hat almost 5 years after RRR, and we’re sure, a masterpiece is in the making! Many wouldn’t know but the ace director had been planning a project with Mahesh Babu since 2010. With a reported budget of 1400 crore, the Telugu epic adventure will be one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. It is reportedly also the first Indian and non-English film to be shot in 1.43:1 IMAX format, which has amplified the curiosity and buzz.

Can Priyanka Chopra steal Rashmika Mandanna’s throne?

Priyanka Chopra’s highest-grossing film at the Indian box office is Krrish 3. Released in 2013, Hrithik Roshan co-starrer earned 240.5 crore net in its domestic lifetime. Varanasi will likely cross those figures in its opening weekend, so history is confirmed to be recreated for the global beauty!

In 2024, Rashmika Mandanna delivered the highest-grossing film for an actress at the Indian box office with Pushpa 2. Co-starring Allu Arjun, the action thriller emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Even Dhurandhar 2 couldn’t surpass its total earnings of 1265.97 crore net, all languages included.

Now, all eyes are on whether Varanasi has turn out to be another blockbuster by SS Rajamouli, and set new milestones for PCJ, taking away the throne, currently claimed by Rashmika Mandanna.

But Sai Pallavi is in the race too!

Interestingly, Ramayana is releasing on Diwali 2026. Made on an estimated budget of 1600 crore (for two parts), the stakes are also high for Ranbir Kapoor starrer. It also has the potential to beat Pushpa 2, which means Sai Pallavi is also in the race against Priyanka Chopra and Rashmika Mandanna.

But Varanasi also has the capability to surpass both Pushpa 2 and Ramayana, which means PeeCee could ultimately become the queen!

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