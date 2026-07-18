Priyanka Chopra India Box Office: Why Her Highest Grosser Is Still a 2013 Film ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is undoubtedly one of India’s biggest stars. With over 20 years of a rich Bollywood career, the actress is now aiming for global domination with her Hollywood projects. After achieving stardom in India, the actress worked from scratch to build a name for herself in Hollywood. Today, she is a well-known face in the West, having worked with big names and appeared on notable talk shows and in magazines. While she shines as an international star, her theatrical box office record back home tells a very different story.

Priyanka Chopra’s Highest Grossing Films in India

Even in 2026, Priyanka Chopra’s highest-grossing film remains Krrish 3, released in 2013. It’s been 13 years since her highest-grosser list was last updated. The film has a net of 240.5 crore at the Indian box office. Its worldwide gross lifetime earnings stand at 370 crore. Two years after Krrish 3, Priyanka Chopra had Bajirao Mastani. The film was a success but failed to beat Krrish 3 at the box office. The film grossed 184 crore in India. The film’s worldwide gross stands at 356 crore.

What’s even more surprising is that Priyanka has only two 200 crore-plus worldwide grossers in a career spanning over two decades- Krrish 3 and Bajirao Mastani. For all these years, Priyanka’s movies have not been able to challenge the box office records set by the aforementioned films.

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Priyanka Chopra’s Top 10 Highest Grossers (India net)

Krrish 3 (2013): 240.5 crore Bajirao Mastani (2015): 184 crore Agneepath: 123 crore Barfi:112.1 crore Don 2: 108.51 crore Gunday: 78.61 crore Dil Dhadakne Do:76.81 crore Krrish:72 crore Dostana: 44.3 crore Mujhse Shaadi Karogi: 43 crore

Why has Priyanka’s Box office run slowed down?

The biggest reason is timing. After Bajirao Mastani, Priyanka shifted her focus to the West in the mid-2010s. The actress began with music video albums to showcase her musical skills. She also made a video with singer Pitbull at the time. Then, through constant auditions, she landed the lead role in Quantico. The show gave her the much-needed attention from the West. She then went on to feature in films like Baywatch, The Matrix Resurrections, and Love Again. She also featured in the Russo Brothers’ show Citadel and starred alongside Idris Elba and Dwayne Johnson in Heads of State. She was more recently seen in the film The Bluff.

While the above-mentioned Western projects earned her a name in Hollywood, she missed out on featuring in films in India. The actress devoted most of her time to Los Anagels. So much so that she eventually found her life partner in the city, Nick Jonas, and got married. Today, the actress has her primary home in Los Angeles, where she lives with her husband and daughter.

Back home, Priyanka Chopra was missing in action when the Bollywood scene saw 500 cr and 1000 cr films. The actress was busy living up to her tag of a global superstar. Unlike her contemporaries in Mumbai, the actress has only done two mainstream Hindi films since 2015- Jai Gangaajal and The Sky Is Pink. Jai Gangaajal crashed at the box office while The Sky Is Pink underperformed even though it got critical acclaim.

Post-2015, Priyanka also opted for performance-oriented roles. She focused on establishing herself as a performer in the West rather than chasing the big-budget legacy films. Several of her known international projects have also been direct-to-streaming films and series.

Will Varanasi change the game for Priyanka Chopra Jonas?

In less than a year, Priyanka Chopra’s highest-grossing movie might look completely different. The actress is currently working on SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi. The filmmaker is known for blockbuster hits like Baahubali and RRR. The films have broken multiple box-office records and even earned an Oscar. The upcoming film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Priyanka will be seen in an action-packed role in the film. The first-look poster of her character, Mandakini, had hinted at a saree-clad woman wielding a gun.

The woman who redefined Indian Cinema on the global stage. Welcome back, Desi Girl! @priyankachopra



Can’t wait for the world to witness your myriad shades of MANDAKINI.#GlobeTrotter pic.twitter.com/br4APC6Tb1 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) November 12, 2025

Varanasi will hit the theatres on April 7, 2027.

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