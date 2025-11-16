November 15, 2025, should be etched in the history of Cinema as it unveiled a magical world we did not know we needed. At the grand Globe Trotter event at Ramoji Film City, SS Rajamouli unveiled the teaser of his next film, Varanasi. Starring Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini, and Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha, this event could be treated as a coronation ceremony! Because I officiate Rajamouli as the lord of period dramas!

The man who turned Pan-India into a global phenomenon, with Baahubali and RRR, dropped an entire new Universe with his upcoming, and I haven’t seen something as stellar as this teaser in recent times. Each and every frame of this teaser redefined the word Epic.

Varanasi teaser hints that it would be a brilliant blend of a modern story exploring the deep roots of Hindi mythology. As soon as Mahesh Babu enters the frame, charging a white bull, wielding a Trishul against the backdrop of ancient temples, the single frame redefines glory and massive cinema!

Rajamouli has unleashed Mahesh Babu’s inner warrior in a way that he channels a certain divine fierceness. Varanasi teaser wins with MM Keeravani’s epic background score as well. The magnum opus doesn’t just promise a box office hit, but it has fundamentally reset the standard for Indian Cinema. While we did not get a glimpse of Priyanka Chopra, we are assured, and we will wait!

Some of the frames in the teaser are so stellar that I cannot help but just imagine the grandeur of this story! For me, apart from Mahesh Babu‘s entry, the best frame certainly is watching a figure that resembles Lord Hanuman, when the teaser takes us to Sri Lanka! I have no idea what SS Rajamouli aims to dig with Varanasi, but I am getting an idea that it would be magical, whatever it would be!

Check out the teaser of the film here.

For more such teaser and trailer reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Nishaanchi 2 Trailer Review: Anurag Kashyap Brings The Most Unnecessary Sequel Of The Year – Is This The Entire Film In One Glimpse?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News