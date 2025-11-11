Many years ago, Vishal Bhardwaj created a delusional world in just one song from Saat Khoon Maaf. It starred Priyanka Chopra and Irrfan, and the song was Beqaraan! Years later, when we were first teased with the teaser of Gustaakh Ishq featuring Fatima Sana Shaikh and Vijay Verma, it felt like the same magic. But the spell broke as soon as the trailer arrived!

Helmed by Vibhu Puri and produced by Manish Malhotra, the trailer of the film arrived, and it does not promise to be the old-school love that was being hinted at. At least, the trailer does not justify the ishq part! In fact, the better chemistry in this trailer belongs to Vijay Verma and Naseeruddin Shah!

For me, the trailer of Gustaakh Ishq does not work! Blame it on my over-excitement but I was expecting something exceptional when a teaser doesn’t just show you plot points, but sings to you. After a phenomenal first look at Gustaakh Ishq, I was waiting for an old-school love letter for old souls like me, proving that when Vishal Bhardwaj and Gulzar Sahab collaborate, the result is pure gold.

I thought this might be an antithesis of today’s fleeting digital romances. giving us a glimpse into a world of intense, forbidden passion. But Vijay Verma and Fatima Sana Shaikh, two beautiful artists who command each frame, do not seem to connect, at least in the trailer.

However, my expectations might just meet the reality when the film arrives in the theaters on November 28. Because let me be honest, the film is entirely built on the whispers of a Bhardwaj-Gulzar collaboration, and in history, this has never been a disappointing attempt.

Despite not living up to my expectations, the Gustaakh Ishq trailer still creates a world that intrigues. It is not intense but still walks a thin line that is close to melodrama. Given the literary tone, this might not be only the roses and violins.

Check out the trailer of the film here.

