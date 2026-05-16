Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most successful Indian actresses in the post-COVID era, and she’s been part of some of Indian cinema’s biggest hits. Up next, she’ll be seen in another biggie, Cocktail 2, which has the potential to score well. With the upcoming romantic comedy drama, the actress has a chance to reach a major milestone of 5000 crore at the worldwide box office. Let’s discuss about it in more detail below!

Rashmika Mandanna is having a gala time post-COVID

In the post-COVID era, Rashmika has been a part of twelve theatrical releases so far. It started with Pushpa, which grossed 352 crore globally. It was followed by Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu, which earned 12.29 crore. Sita Ramam grossed 94.27 crore, while Goodbye grossed 10.46 crore. Varisu grossed 299.2 crore, followed by Animal, which scored 910.72 crore.

Pushpa 2 grossed 1727.23 crore. It was followed by Chhaava, which earned 827.06 crore. Sikandar grossed 211.34 crore, while Kuberaa scored 138.86 crore. Thamma did a business of 211.8 crore. Her last release, The Girlfriend, earned 29.4 crore.

Overall, Rashmika Mandanna has grossed a mind-blowing 4824.63 crore at the worldwide box office in the post-COVID era. As we can see, she needs only 175.37 crore more to hit the 5000 crore milestone, which could be achieved with Cocktail 2.

Take a look at worldwide collections of Rashmika’s post-COVID releases:

Pushpa – 352 crore

Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu – 12.29 crore

Sita Ramam – 94.27 crore

Goodbye – 10.46 crore

Varisu – 299.2 crore

Animal – 910.72 crore

Pushpa 2 – 1727.23 crore

Chhaava – 827.06 crore

Sikandar – 211.34 crore

Kuberaa – 138.86 crore

Thamma – 211.8 crore

The Girlfriend – 29.4 crore

Total – 4824.63 crore

Rashmika targets the 5000 crore mark with Cocktail 2

As mentioned above, Rashmika Mandanna needs 175.37 crore more to reach a major milestone of 5000 crore post-COVID, and her next film has the potential to cover the remaining distance. Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty’s Cocktail grossed around 122 crore back in 2012. Being a sequel, Cocktail 2 definitely has a shot at the 200 crore milestone. Already, the first track, Jab Talak, is a hit, and it has built decent buzz for the film. With strong promotional assets and content, the film has scope to score much higher than 200 crore globally, giving Rashmika a strong chance to reach 5000 crore grand total post-COVID.

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