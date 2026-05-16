Krishnavataram Part 1, starring Siddharth Gupta in the lead role, had an underwhelming opening week at the Indian box office and started its second week on a slow note. Considering the positive reception from critics, it was expected to do well, but unfortunately, it has failed to leave its mark so far. In fact, after spending 8 days in theaters, it has yet to touch the 15 crore mark in net collections. Keep reading for a detailed day 8 collection report!

How much did Krishnavataram Part 1 earn at the Indian box office in 8 days?

The Bollywood devotional drama had a disappointing first week, with just 13.52 crore coming in. On the second Friday, day 8, it scored 1.2 crore. Compared to day 7’s 1.45 crore, the film dropped by 17.24%. Overall, it has earned 14.72 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 17.36 crore gross. These are very underwhelming numbers considering the positive reception and the costs involved.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 13.52 crore

Day 8 – 1.2 crore

Total – 14.72 crore

8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026

Despite these low numbers, Krishnavataram Part 1 is currently the eighth-highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 in India, ahead of Assi (11.42 crore). It stands below Ikkis (36.25 crore).

Take a look at the top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2026 in India (net):

Dhurandhar 2 – 1181.97 crore Border 2 – 362.76 crore Bhooth Bangla – 181.96 crore O’Romeo – 83.35 crore Mardaani 3 – 52.99 crore The Kerala Story 2 – 52.25 crore Ikkis – 36.25 crore Krishnavataram Part 1 – 14.72 crore (8 days) Assi – 11.42 crore Do Deewane Seher Mein – 7.98 crore

Turns out to be a disappointment!

While the exact cost is unknown, Krishnavataram Part 1 was reportedly made on a budget of over 60 crore. Against this cost, the film needed a good total at the Indian box office. However, given the trend, the film won’t turn around now and has turned out to be a disappointment. It was expected to do well like Mahavatar Narasimha in the long run, but underwhelming collections didn’t move the needle.

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