Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt, had a phenomenal run at the Indian box office and is now nearing the end of its theatrical run. In India, Karnataka has been one of the key contributors of the film, which has really stunned with its collections. Overtaking biggies like Baahubali 2 and KGF Chapter 1, it has managed to become the fourth-highest-grossing film in the state. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The first installment of the franchise did surprisingly well across the South Indian states, with Karnataka being a key state. Naturally, the buzz was high for the sequel, leading to a strong start. After a strong start, the film maintained its momentum through highly positive word of mouth, thus fetching big numbers week after week. Eventually, it emerged as the first non-South film to score a triple century in the South Indian states.

Dhurandhar 2 enjoys a fantastic response in Karnataka

After 57 days, Dhurandhar 2 has earned a mind-blowing 301.06 crore gross in the South Indian states, with the biggest chunk coming from Karnataka. So far, Karnataka has contributed a staggering 141.65 crore gross and will be soon concluding its run after adding a few more lakhs to the tally. With such numbers, the magnum opus has become the fourth-highest-grossing film in the state.

To conclude its run as the 4th highest-grossing film in Karnataka

With 141.65 crore, Dhurandhar 2 has crossed KGF Chapter 1 (134.1 crore) to become the fourth-highest-grossing film at the Karnataka box office and will conclude its run in the same position. It stands below Kantara (180.9 crore). The first two spots are held by Kantara Chapter 1 (259 crore) and KGF Chapter 2 (183 crore).

Take a look at the top grossers in Karnataka:

Kantara Chapter 1 – 259 crore KGF Chapter 2 – 183 crore Kantara – 180.9 crore Dhurandhar 2 – 141.65 crore KGF Chapter 1 – 134.1 crore Baahubali 2 – 130.15 crore

More about the film

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film also stars Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor in key roles. It was produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under the banner of Jio Studios and B62 Studios. It was theatrically released on March 19.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Drishyam 3 Box Office: Overseas Pre-Sales Near The 8 Crore Mark, Continues To Rock In Kerala

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News