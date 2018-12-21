KGF – Chapter 1 Movie Review: Yash’s Journey From Style To Stale!

KGF – Chapter 1 Movie Review Rating: 2/5 Stars (Two stars)

Star Cast: Yash, Srinidhi Shetty

Director: Prashanth Neel

What’s Good: The 300(ish) cinematography which makes the film look visually rich & Yash’s ‘I-am- the-only-hero’ attitude.

What’s Bad: When the style turns to stale in the second half, the non-linear storytelling falls flat at places.

Loo Break: Plenty of them but make sure they’re in the second half.

Watch or Not?: If you’re a fan of chaotic masala entertainers, you should give this a try.

User Rating:

Rocky (Yash) is the product of Kolar Gold Field who gets discovered along with the gold in that area. His mother dies of a disease but asks him to be the richest man in the world. All this happens in the late 50s in the decade where Rocky was born. On the present day, we see government declaring warrant against the biggest criminal of India. There’s a journalist whose book on Rocky’s life was banned and seizes by the government.

Another current journalist gets the last burnt copy of that book and here’s where the flashback starts. From the birth of Rocky to how he grows up to fulfill his mother’s dream of being the richest man, is what the story is all about. Amidst this, we are introduced to Reena (Srinidhi Shetty), the love interest of Rocky and her Mafia family. Rocky gets involved with all of them to set free the Kolar Gold Fields & rule it.

KGF – Chapter 1 Movie Review: Script Analysis

Director Prashanth Neel has penned the story himself which is kind of done to death in Indian cinema. Replace KGF with a city and you’ll get many masala movies revolving around a similar concept. But, it’s the character of Yash that makes this one interesting than many others. Swag naturally oozes out from the bold-faced beardo in Yash.

One major drawback of the film is its length! With over 2 and a half hours, major sequences in the second half add to the unnecessary drama on-screen. The look of the film is very good and Bhuvan Gowda’s camera captures the aerial shots very well. Yet again, slow-mo action sequences are used just for the sake of it and hence feels monotonous after a point of time.

KGF – Chapter 1 Movie Review: Star Performance

Yash delivers an explosive performance. He’s undoubtedly the best thing about the film & I can already see a good future of him among-st the masses of Bollywood. There are instances which get overboard because of focusing on just Yash’s character.

Srinidhi Shetty looks beautiful but sadly gets a very limited scope of here. The actor playing Garuda is very good but yet again, he’s there for a very restricted time. Both the male and female journalists get too little to portray their talent. Basically, it’s all Rocky show till the end.

KGF – Chapter 1 Movie Review: Direction, Music

Prashanth Neel’s direction is frail! In order to achieve something different, it just makes the story more complex. A simple storytelling process would’ve made a great impact on the overall feel.

Ravi Basrur’s music is loud & chaotic. Apart from Gali Gali, none of the songs works well. The background score is good at some places but bursts your ears at other. The theme of Rocky is very good and I wish they’ve used that in more places.

KGF – Chapter 1 Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, KGF is not a bad film, it’s just a lengthy one. A major complaint will be the makers not ending the chapter 1 with a cliffhanger. This could’ve at least hyped up the curiosity to watch the next one. You can opt this for Yash’s swag if nothing else.

Two Stars!

KGF – Chapter 1 Trailer

KGF – Chapter 1 releases on 21 December, 2018.

Share with us your experience of watching KGF – Chapter 1.