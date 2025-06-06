Akshay Kumar led Housefull 5 has arrived in cinemas today. In a never-seen-before scenario, the comedy thriller has been released in two different formats – Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B. The early reviews are pouring in and have left the netizens divided. Scroll below for the reactions on X (formerly Twitter).

The two different formats of Housefull 5 will reportedly feature two different killers and climaxes. The advance booking sales have been promising as Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial has registered the third highest pre-sales of 2025. All eyes are now on the initial reactions that would accelerate or restrict the spot bookings!

Housefull 5 X Review

The initial reviews have left us confused. A section of the cine-goers are totally enjoying the film while the other half is calling it a disaster.

A viewer shared, “#Housefull5Review : ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2 #Housefull5 is Pure madness and full on entertainment! from start to finish, it’s a rollercoaster of laughter, energy and classic #AkshayKumar chaos. this is what we missed in bollywood mass comedy with style & total paisa vasool! full marks to direction and the whole cast you all nailed it! On the whole housefull 5 is sure shot box office winner.”

A user tweeted, “#Housefull5Review : ⭐⭐⭐⭐ #Housefull5 is a riotous rollercoaster of laughs & suspense… The equal prominence of all the characters adds depth & unpredictability, making the mystery richer & the chaos even more enjoyable.. A true team performance with a stunning climax”

A review on X read, “#OneWordReview… #HouseFull5: DISAPPOINTING. Rating: ⭐️ ½ Tries too hard to make you laugh, but fails miserably… Bad writing, terrible direction, over the top performances… Weakest film in #HouseFull franchise. #HouseFull5Review”

Another tweet said, “#Housefull5Review #Housefull5 Went out to see the movie with my team and what a pathetic first half . I am going back to office midway”

“#Housefull5 “B” Review: 1/5 — Disaster #Housefull5 “A” Review: 4/5 — Blockbuster Me and My friend watched different versions and I recommend,,Watch 5A after interval and 5B before Interval.👍 #Housefull5Review #AkshayKumar,” another wrote.

A user shared, “🎬 Movie Review: HOUSEFULL 5 ⭐ Rating: 2.5/5 Same chaos. Same confusion. Just more faces this time! Housefull 5 tries to juggle five times the madness but ends up dropping a few laughs along the way. #Housefull5Review #AkshayKumar𓃵 #SajidNadiadwala”

Are you keen on watching Housefull 5?

More about Housefull 5

The franchise is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The star-studded cast features Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer and Johnny Lever.

