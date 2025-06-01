Massive expectations are shouldered on the comedy thriller Housefull 5. Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and the team are expected to deliver the highest-grossing film in the franchise. But it could also help Sajid Nadiadwala’s production house achieve significant post-Covid feats. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment at the post-Covid box office

Unfortunately, Sajid Nadiadwala’s production house has seen more disappointments than success. They have backed 7 films in the post-Covid era, but only one of them was a success – Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Check out the box office collections of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment productions in the post-Covid era:

Tadap – 24.8 crores

83 – 102 crores

Bachchhan Paandey – 50.25 crores

Heropanti 2 – 26.5 crores

Satyaprem Ki Katha – 80.35 crores

Chandu Champion – 65.50 crores

Sikandar – 129.95 crores

Total- 479.35 crores

Housefull 5 could help achieve the 500 crore milestone!

Housefull 5 is expected to make one of the biggest openings of Akshay Kumar at the Indian box office. The pre-release hype is massive, and it could also clock the highest opening of 2025 in Bollywood. But do you know, that the comedy thriller needs 20.65 crores in its kitty to help Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment enter the 500 crore milestone? That could be achieved on the first day itself!

Will Housefull 5 help achieve the 1000 crore post-Covid milestone?

Housefull 5 is one of the most expensive films ever made in Bollywood with its staggering budget of 375 crores. The stakes are high and it must earn 750 crores to gain the ‘hit’ verdict.

If Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial mints 520.65 crores at the Indian box office, producers Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment will attain the 1000 crore milestone in the post-Covid era.

Hopefully, Housefull 5 will open to rave reviews, and the sky will be its limit at the box office.

More about Housefull 5

In a never-seen-before scenario, the fifth installment of the Housefull franchise is releasing in two different formats, with two alternate endings. The advance booking has commenced for both Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B. It will arrive in cinemas worldwide on June 6, 2025.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

