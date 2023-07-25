SatyaPrem Ki Katha has now not just emerged as a rare film to cross the 80 crores milestone this year but is now also adding to its profits. While there have been a few 100 Crore Club earners this year, a couple of films have managed to enter the 80s and still emerge as good successes. First, it was Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, and now it’s the turn of SatyaPrem Ki Katha to cross this milestone.

The film currently stands at 80.35 crores* mark after Monday, with 80 crores milestone being crossed on Sunday, and will close the week with over 81 crores mark. From there on, it will be about how much showcasing it manages for itself after the release of Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani this Friday. That said, the job is already done for the Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-led SatyaPrem Ki Katha.

Satyaprem Ki Katha has turned out to be a rare profit-making Bollywood release of 2023, a year that has seen some disheartening flops and disasters. The economics set by producer Sajid Nadiadwala worked for SatyaPrem Ki Katha. Made at a cost of 65 crores (including P&A), the film’s digital and satellite rights were already pre-sold for 72 crores, which helped bring in table profits.

Music brought in additional moolah, and now with a gross of over 125 crores from India and overseas, which includes India’s net of over 80 crores already, there are going to be major profits for the romantic drama.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

