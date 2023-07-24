Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan will be honoured with the Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema award at the annual awards Gala night of the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne on August 11.

The award will be presented by the Governor of Victoria, recognising Kartik’s remarkable achievements and his significant impact on the world of Indian cinema.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kartik said: “I am deeply honoured and grateful to the Victorian government and the festival for this prestigious award and humbled to be celebrated at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.”

“It is a tremendous privilege to receive this recognition for my work in Indian cinema. I have always believed in the power of storytelling and the ability of films to touch hearts and inspire minds. I look forward to celebrating the magic of cinema together,” Kartik Aaryan added.

The festival celebrates the diversity and richness of Indian cinema, showcasing the talent and creativity of Indian filmmakers to a global audience.

Moreover, as part of the celebration, the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will showcase multiple screenings of Kartik’s films including his recent success ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ and blockbuster ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2‘, which emerged as the biggest Hindi film of 2022.

Commenting on this momentous occasion, the festival director, Mitu Bhowmick Lange said: “We are thrilled to celebrate Kartik Aaryan at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. He is much loved world wide especially in Australia and the diversity of his performances is very admirable.”

“His contributions to Indian cinema in young generation have been exceptional. We are excited to honour him with the Rising Global Superstar Of Indian Cinema award and looking forward to host him at the event,” Mitu added.

The 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will take place from August 11 to August 20, 2023. The festival promises to be a spectacular celebration of Indian cinema and culture, offering over 100 films in 20 languages , discussions, and events for film enthusiasts and the wider community.

Must Read: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s 178 Crore Budget Is No Biggie As Karan Johar’s Film Has Already Recovered 90% Of Its Cost, Bollywood On Its Way Towards Another Box Office Success?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News