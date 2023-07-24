Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is making noise for all the right reasons. Whether it is the comeback of a typical Bollywood romance after a long-long time or the pre-release buzz, everything is working in favour of Karan Johar so far. It would be interesting to note that Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s film is made on a reported budget of 178 crores but has already recovered 90% of its costs. Scroll below for all the details!

Whether it is exuding major fitness goals with Ranveer’s chiselled body or shelling out new fashion trends with Alia’s chiffon sarees, RARKPK is grabbing headlines in every possible field. The leading couple has done a film before – Gully Boy and we all know how successful that was. With What Jhumka? and Tum Kya Mile is already becoming chartbusters; the audience surely has faith in their pairing and cannot wait to witness the romantic flick on the big screen.

As per Bollywood Hungama, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has already recovered 90% of its budget. Karan Johar has spent 160 crores on production and another 18 crores on print and publicity, which brings the total cost to 178 crores. However, the producers have sold the digital rights to Amazon Prime for a staggering 80 crores.

In addition, Colors has bought the satellite rights for 50 crores, and Saregama has splurged 30 crores to attain the musical rights. The total recovery cost stands at 160 crores so far, which means Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani now only needs 18 crores to be in a safe position.

The advance booking will also reap some benefits before the film finally hits the theatre on 28th July 2023. It’s going to be an exciting run for Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani team.

