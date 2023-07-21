Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh shined bright during Manish Malhotra’s fashion show last night in the city. It was a part of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promotions, and big names like Deepika Padukone, Kajol, Karan Johar, and Arjun Kapoor, amongst others, were a part of the gala. But when it comes to the couture, netizens don’t have the best reactions. Scroll below for all the details.

Back in 2018, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor walked for Manish Malhotra during Mijwan Fashion Show 2018. It was amongst their rare collaborations apart from on-screen pairings like Tamasha; Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani posts their controversial breakup. The show was a massive eye-turner, and the duo looked breathtakingly beautiful, marking a huge success for the ace designer.

Last evening, Alia Bhatt looked nothing like a goddess in her silver bridal lehenga. The deep-plunging neckline made for a modern bride, along with the long veil-styled dupatta with embellishments across the border, exuding royal vibes.

Netizens couldn’t help but notice how Alia Bhatt seemed to be struggling as she somehow managed to walk in that heavy lehenga. Many even accused her of copying Deepika Padukone’s walking and posing style as she reached the head ramp.

A user wrote, “Always copying Deepika”

Another commented, “Can only copy Deepika. can’t be”

“Ye Deepika Padukone Banna chahti hai,” a user reacted.

Another reacted, “Poor girl can’t even walk. Gorgeous dress tho”

A user pointed out, “She’s looking beautiful, but why is she copying Deepika’s cat walk style lol”

A comment read, “Itni achi actress hai, ache se style kr dete kaash. She is unable to walk in that lehenga”

What are your thoughts on Alia Bhatt in Manish Malhotra couture?

