Prabhas is all set to launch a glimpse of his next film Project K at San Diego’s Comic-Con. However, after the first look posters of him and Deepika Padukone landed on the internet, people had nothing to say about the film. It has already been termed another disaster in the making, so much so that the internet has a newfound respect for Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt.

The internet, after watching what an epic disaster and clown fest Adipurush was in terms of horrible VFX and witnessing the dull and over-the-top posters for Project K, is rooting for a Brahmastra sequel yet again and has denounced the Pan-Indian films starring the south superstar.

In fact, in a discussion thread on Reddit, netizens have already been discussing how Brahmastra was a stalwart compared to the Prabhas films, and people are putting their hopes on Brahamstra 2. They are even discussing how Brahmastra had a great VFX and storyline, and the only problem with that film was the dialogues. Scroll down to read the complete discussion around this comparison, and the score settled for Ranbir Kapoor’s film.

A user wrote, “Agreed….if only the plot and dialogues were better than what we got hahaha. Brahmastra: Original screenplay (not very strong, but commendable), great-ass visuals. Ayan spent 10 years of his time on this movie. Adipurush: Adapted screenplay (Outstanding Ramayana story, they still fucked it up), extremely bad visual. Extremely ambitious project by Om but didn’t give enough time.” Another user agreed, “The lore still stood out to me. hopefully, part 2 should be much better. it’s definitely not a bad movie.”

A third user wrote, “Brahmastra was not bad. Good VFX, a decent plot, decent acting, couple of good songs, and a scene-stealer SRK cameo. Only let down was the dialogues. At the end the movie left me wanting to see part 2. At least watching that movie, you got a feeling that the makers cared.”

After watching Adipurush probably, a user called the Ayan Mukerji film the best India has offered yet. The comment read, “I will always support Brahmastra. Except for the dialogues and a little stretched runtime, the movie literally had no flaws. It’s probably the best India has made till date. (Honorable mention for VFX: Ra.one).” Another comment read, “Brahmastra was a millennium ahead of Sh*ttypurush and Project K. The latter two projects expect the janta to be dumb idiots and will consume any sh*t given to them with a side dish of “big stars” and religious pandering. So happy the film tanked, and project k will also tank.”

However, a user defended Prabhas‘ film and wrote, “There are still 6 months left for its release. I’m sure there must be a lot of work pending. It is too soon to judge just by a poster.” But he was attacked as another Redditor wrote, “Prabhas is a major problem. I don’t think the trailer can fix that.” Some even called it his fees and wrote, “Prabhas ki fees dene k baad jo paise bach jate hain uska vfx banta hai and baki logo ki fees and Kharche nikalte hain. Product aaisa he aayega na tab.”

Only some users pointed out the irony, “The bar is so low that we are now appreciating Brahmastra.” Another echoed a similar thought and wrote, “So we entered the battle of choosing the best out of worst.”

You can read the entire discussion on the Reddit thread r/bollywood here.

What are your thoughts on Project K posters and movies like Brahmastra and Adipurush? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

