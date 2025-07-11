After the massive success of Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise has failed to taste success at the worldwide box office. More than him, it seems that his iconic Mission: Impossible franchise is suffering, as after Mission: Impossible – Fallout, none of the installments have been successful. Speaking about the latest part 8, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, it has emerged as a losing affair. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Mission: Impossible franchise loses its form

Tom is undoubtedly the biggest action movie star globally, and he enjoys a massive fan base worldwide. One of the biggest reasons behind this reputation is his popular Mission: Impossible franchise, but unfortunately, its movies have failed to meet high expectations lately. While the collections have been decent to good for the last two installments, they look underwhelming considering the box office target.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One underperforms at the worldwide box office

The seventh installment, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, was reportedly made on a huge budget of $291 million. According to the general thumb rule (especially for Hollywood films), a film must earn 2.5 times its budget to become a clean success. In the case of Dead Reckoning Part One, the target wasn’t achieved. The film wrapped up at $579 million at the worldwide box office, against its target of $727.5 million. So, it fell short of $156.5 million.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning turns out to be a losing affair!

The latest 8th installment, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, was made on a mammoth budget of $400 million. Against this cost, it had a target of $1 billion at the worldwide box office, but so far, it has earned only $579 million (as per Box Office Mojo). So, it is falling short of its target by $421 million.

Parts 7 and 8 give a major setback to the franchise

Cumulatively, both films suffer a big deficit of $577.5 million from what they were expected to earn globally. It’s an alarming sign for the makers and Tom Cruise. One of the major reasons behind such an underperformance could be fatigue of the franchise or the action genre as a whole. Let’s see how the makers overcome it (if they plan for another MI film)!

