Radhika Apte is one of the most celebrated actors in Bollywood and has done commendable work in Hindi cinema. She’s a prominent personality on the OTT platform and has been a part of some record-breaking shows. Today, we bring you a throwback to when her n*de clip was leaked online from her film ‘Clean Shaven’ and how it affected her after her driver, watchman, and her stylist’s driver recognised her from the images. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Radhika is a popular social media name with over 4 million followers on Instagram. The actress is one of the most honest and down-to-earth celebrities in Bollywood and never misses an opportunity to grab the fan’s attention with her kindness.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now talking about the throwback n*de clip leak controversy, Radhika Apte told Grazia back in the day “I really needed a role like this because when you’re in Bollywood you’re constantly told what to do with your body and I always maintained that I would never do anything to my body or face.”

The actress added, “When a n*de clip of mine leaked, while I was filming Clean Shaven, I was trolled badly, and it did affect me. I couldn’t step out of the house for four days, not because of what the media was saying but because my driver, watchman, and my stylist’s driver recognised me from the images.”

Radhika Apte concluded, “The controversial photographs were bare-skinned selfies, and anyone with a sane eye would have guessed it wasn’t me. I don’t think there is anything one can do, or one should do, but ignore it. Anything else is a waste of your time. So, when I stripped for Parched, I realised: ‘There’s nothing left for me to hide.”

Radhika isn’t the only victim of social media in Bollywood, but in the past, actresses have opened up where their intimate pictures have gone viral online.

For more Bollywood updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Zeenat Aman Shares A Graceful Throwback Picture With Eternally Beautiful Rekha As They Held Each Other’s Hand, Netizens React “Can You Imagine Deepika Padukone & Alia Bhatt Like This?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News