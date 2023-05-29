Talking about menstruation is still considered taboo in many parts of our country. Many people are not aware of period health, and that’s not just regressive but dangerous as well. While some of our Bollywood celebrities endorse sanitary napkins, very few discuss periods openly. Radhika Apte is one such fearless and bold woman who not only vocal about menstruation but also encourages people to break stereotypes.

Radhika did a movie called Padman starring Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor and promoted a great cause. During an interview once, she shared an anecdote about her first period and it’s quite inspirational.

Many would agree that they get awareness about period in India very late. It’s either in school or by their mothers, and sometimes, not until it’s very late. Believe it or not, some folks even believed that period blood is blue in colour, thanks to the misleading ads on television. But thankfully, Radhika Apte’s story is very very different. As per a video shared by Zoom TV on YouTube, the actress said that her mother had made her aware of period and what was going to happen soon.

Radhika Apte said, “Mere ghar pe mujhe pehle hi bataya tha, ki period shuru hone wale hain. So I knew about that.” Not only that, the bid day was celebrated and rejoiced. “When my period started, I knew what was going to happen and I had to go home. And my mother threw a party! I got my first watch on the day my period started. All of my family members and friends came home, and we had a nice celebration.”

Take A Look:

That’s one amazing story! We are hoping that everyone out there is listening to it and taking notes on how to break stereotypes.

