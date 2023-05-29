Things for The Kerala Story have been no different than The Kashmir Files. Vivek Agnihotri had slammed Bollywood for not supporting his drama despite even the Government declaring it tax-free in multiple states. Sudipto Sen is now struggling as multiple big names are calling the Adah Sharma starrer a propaganda film. First it was Kamal Haasan and now it is Anurag Kashyap. Scroll below for details.

The Kerala Story faced a ban in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. The Supreme Court had even questioned the states about their big decision. Leading actress Adah Sharma broke her silence and asked the viewers to watch the film and decide whether it is worth being called out for. It all began over the claim that over 32,000 women in Kerala were forced to convert to Islam and joined ISIS, which the opposition says is false information.

Kamal Haasan had recently slammed The Kerala Story and called it a propaganda film. Now it looks like Anurag Kashyap feels no different as he tells Hindustan Times, “Frankly you can’t escape politics in today’s day and age. It’s very hard for cinema to be non-political. A lot of films that we call propaganda films like The Kerala Story are being made. I’m totally against banning anything but it is a propaganda film. That’s political. I don’t want to make a film that sounds like counter-propaganda.”

Anurag Kashyap added, “As a filmmaker, I don’t want to sound like an activist. I’m making cinema. Cinema has to be based on reality and truth and the politics of it comes from the politics of the world it is based on and the truths and facts of the world it is based on.”

The Kerala Story released on 5th May, 2023 and is already a blockbuster at the box office.

On the professional front, Anurag Kashyap is looking forward to the release of Kennedy starring Sunny Leone in lead.

