Madras Matinee fared fairly well at the box office when it came out on June 6, 2025, and was welcomed with a mixed reaction from the people. The slice-of-life Tamil drama is now all set to find its way onto OTT. What makes the film stand out is the manner in which it presents the actual lives of working-class individuals, without attempting to present things as nicer than they truly are.

The makers have locked its OTT premiere on SUN NXT, where Madras Matinee will start streaming from July 4, 2025. SUN NXT confirmed the news with a post on their official X handle, sharing a poster of the movie with the caption, “Every street has a story. Every home, a heartbeat! Madras Matinee is a tribute to the unsung heroes around us — fathers who sacrifice, families who hold on, and dreams that rise from everyday lives.”

What Is Madras Matinee About?

It is written and directed by Karthikeyan Mani and revolves around an aging sci-fi writer, Jyoti Ramayya, who is requested by his caretaker to pen the day-to-day problems of ordinary people rather than his fantasy tales. Reluctantly, he starts working on a story about Kannan, an auto driver, and his wife Shelly, who is a garbage collector.

Kannan and Shelly are from a lower-middle-class family with great aspirations for their kids. Though their own lives are anything but glamorous, they both toil and hope for a better life ahead for their children. The film brings out their sacrifices, their unspoken struggles, and the love that holds them together for better or for worse.

In depicting the plain but significant lives of Kannan and Shelly, Madras Matinee reminds us of the quiet bravery of ordinary people— their willingness to create something more, even if the odds are against them.

Cast & Crew

The film features Kaali Venkat, Roshini Haripriya, Sathyaraj, Shelly Kishore, Vishva, George Maryan, Sunil Sukhada, Archana Chandhoke, and others in critical roles.

Madras Matinee is produced by Dream Warrior Productions, and the music is composed by KC Balasarangan, Anand GK cranks the camera, with editing by Satheesh Kumar Samuski, and art direction by Jacki.

If you missed its theatrical run, this is your chance to catch Madras Matinee online. The film will be available to stream on SUN NXT from July 4, bringing the honest, heartfelt stories of everyday heroes straight into your living room.

Check out the trailer of Madras Matinee below:

