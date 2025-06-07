The Kaali Venkat starrer Tamil family drama film, Madras Matinee was released into the theatres on June 6, 2025. Despite decent reviews, the film has opened to a dismal first-day collection. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its first day.

Madras Matinee Box Office Collection Day 1

The Kaali Venkat starrer opened to a poor first-day collection. It only opened to a mere 12 lakhs which is indeed a dismal opening. The film desperately needs to witness a growth on its second day.

However, it is highly unlikely that it will take a drastic jump of above 1 crore when it comes to the day-wise collection. It is expected to stay at the lower levels. But a decent jump is necessary to at least score a good number in its first week. The movie meanwhile, might face a tough competition from Kollywood movies like Tourist Family and Devil’s Double Next Level.

Races Ahead From Kaali Venkat’s Last Theatrical Outing By 71%

Kaali Venkat’s last theatrical outing was the 2024 film Alangu. The Tamil action thriller opened at only 7 lakhs. As compared to that, Venkat’s latest release has garnered a better opening, though disappointing when it comes to the expectations. With an opening of 12 lakhs, Madras Matinee has secured a 71% higher opening than Alangu.

About The Film

Talking about the film, Madras Matinee has been directed by Karthikeyan Mani. Apart from Kaali Venkat, the film also stars Sathyaraj, Roshini Haripriyan and Shelly Kishore in the lead roles. The music has been composed by KC Balasarangan. The synopsis reads, “An aging sci-fi writer is challenged by his caretaker to write about the common man. Reluctantly, he begins the story of Kannan, a TukTuk driver, and his family – only to discover that ordinary life holds unexpected depth and drama.”

