Thudarum has turned out to be a big success story for Mollywood, and it continues to run in theatres. After the juggernaut of L2: Empuraan, there were decent expectations from the film, but its performance has left everyone stunned. Now, it is approaching its end and has already completed a run of 43 days. During this glorious run, it achieved several milestones at the Indian box office but failed to beat Neru’s returns. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the Malayalam crime thriller was theatrically released on April 25, 2025. It opened to mostly positive reviews from critics, and even word-of-mouth was highly favorable among the audience. As a result, the film maintained a consistent run at ticket windows and covered a long distance.

How much did Thudarum earn at the Indian box office in 43 days?

Coming to the latest update, Thudarum earned 5 lakh on its seventh Friday. Overall, it has earned 121.79 crore net at the Indian box office in 43 days, as per Sacnilk. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 143.71 crores.

Box office verdict and returns of the film

Reportedly, Thudarum is made on a budget of 90 crores. Against this budget, it has earned 121.79 crores so far, thus enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 31.79 crores. Calculated further, this equals 35.32% returns at the Indian box office. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, the film has secured a plus verdict.

Neru remains Mohanlal’s most profitable film post-COVID

With 35.32% returns, the crime thriller has failed to surpass Neru. Released in 2023, Neru still remains Mohanlal‘s most profitable film in the post-COVID era. Made at a budget of just 15 crores, the film amassed 44.83 crores at the Indian box office. It raked in an impressive ROI of 29.83 crores, which equals 198.86% returns.

More about the film

Thudarum also features Shobana, Prakash Varma, and Binu Pappu in key roles. It was produced by M Renjith’s Rejaputhra Visual Media. It was distributed by Rejaputhra Release and Aashirvad Release.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Box Office: Kamal Haasan Creates History Post-COVID, Becomes The First Tamil Actor To Cross This Major Milestone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News