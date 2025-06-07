The kind of reception Thug Life has seen, it’s clear that Kamal Haasan is all set to suffer a second consecutive disaster at the Indian box office. Yes, it might sound rude, but the writing is on the wall, the way the magnum opus crashed on day 2. After Indian 2, this is another major setback for him. But amid these disappointing times, the legendary actor has created history in the post-COVID era by crossing a significant milestone. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The post-COVID era has been a mixed bag for Ulaganayagan

Thanks to Lokesh Kanagaraj, we got to see the other side of Ulaganayagan in the post-COVID era. Over the years, the Tamil icon kept experimenting with his roles, so his role in Vikram was a breath of fresh air. He was presented in a massy avatar, and his larger-than-life presentation was loved by the masses as well as the classes. This resulted in a box office victory, with 255.09 crore coming in.

After starting the post-COVID era on a high with Vikram, Kamal Haasan was seen in another major project, Kalki 2898 AD. While he didn’t play the lead here, he had an important role and was seen as an antagonist. The film was a big success, earning 642.45 crores.

Kamal Haasan creates history post-COVID!

After Vikram and Kalki 2898 AD, Kamal Haasan witnessed a downfall as both Indian 2 and Thug Life turned out to be major disappointments. Indian 2 earned 83 crores, while Thug Life is running in theatres and has earned 22.63 crores so far.

So, for the Kollywood legend, the post-COVID era has been a mixed bag, but one milestone has been unleashed. If we combine the domestic collection of all theatrical releases, the cumulative sum stands at 1003.17 crore net at the Indian box office. With this total, the actor has created history.

In the post-COVID era, Kamal Haasan has become the first Tamil actor to cross the 1000 crore milestone cumulatively at the Indian box office. Thalapathy Vijay, with his total standing at 909.04 crores, is likely to achieve the feat next. Rajinikanth stands at 600.32 crores.

Kamal Haasan’s post-COVID releases and their box office collection (net collection):

Vikram – 255.09 crores

Kalki 2898 AD – 642.45 crores

Indian 2 – 83 crores

Thug Life – 22.63 crores

Total – 1003.17 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Tiger Shroff’s Post-COVID Box Office: 3 Theatrical Releases & 0% Success Ratio – Will Baaghi 4 Turn The Tables?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News