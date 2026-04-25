Vaazha 2 has emerged as a blockbuster success at the worldwide box office, and the momentum is likely to continue for a few more days. Recently, it wrapped up the third week, and yesterday, on day 23, it entered the fourth week on a good note. Following the release of the Telugu version, the film saw a surge in collections, helping it hit the 220 crore mark globally. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Vaazha 2 earn at the worldwide box office in 23 days?

In India, the Vaazha sequel scored 1.95 crore on its fourth Friday, day 23, with the Telugu version contributing 75 lakh. Compared to day 22’s 1.3 crore, the film displayed an impressive 50% jump. Overall, it has earned an estimated 115.8 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 136.64 crore gross. Overseas, it has grossed 136.64 crore so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 23-day worldwide box office collection is a whopping 220.69 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 115.8 crore

India gross – 136.64 crore

Overseas gross – 84.05 crore

Worldwide gross – 220.69 crore

Is Vaazha 2 still on track to beat Thudarum?

With 220.69 crore, Vaazha 2 is currently the fifth-highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time globally. To claim the fourth spot, it must surpass Mohanlal’s Thudarum (237.76 crore), which is 17.07 crore away. Initially, the target seemed slightly out of reach, but now, with the release of the Telugu version, there’s a chance of overtaking Thudarum.

Take a look at Mollywood’s top 10 grossers globally (gross):

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 305.17 crore L2: Empuraan – 268.23 crore Manjummel Boys – 241.56 crore Thudarum – 237.76 crore Vaazha 2 – 220.69 crore (23 days) 2018 – 181 crore Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 160.08 crore Aavesham – 156.48 crore Sarvam Maya – 151.27 crore Pulimurugan – 140 crore

The Telugu version’s performance over the entire weekend is crucial, as the weekend jump will indicate how word of mouth is working for the film. If the growth is limited, the performance on weekdays won’t be that good.

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