Akshay Kumar has got some relief with his latest release, Bhooth Bangla, which is on track to emerge as a clean success at the Indian box office. After a good opening week, the film started its second week on a strong note, showing solid momentum. Now, on the second Saturday, it is all set to pick up well and targets a double-digit score, if we go by the advance booking numbers. Keep reading for a detailed pre-sales and prediction report of day 9!

400 shows added for Bhooth Bangla

Due to a couple of new releases, the show count of the Bollywood horror-comedy entertainer dropped on its second Friday. As we reported yesterday, the show count for day 8 was 9,600. Today, on day 9, the show count has picked up to 10,000. It’s an increase of 400 shows nationwide, which will definitely boost collections. Also, the average ticket price has been slightly increased to 220 rupees due to the weekend factor.

Grosses over 4 crore through day 9 advance booking

As per the advance booking update of day 9, Bhooth Bangla sold 1.5 lakh+ tickets before the first show started. In terms of collection, the film grossed 4.01 crore (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office through pre-sales of the second Saturday. It equals 3.4 crore net, a massive 76.16% jump from day 8’s 1.93 crore net. Such a number for the second Saturday is really good and indicates audience interest.

Day 9 prediction: Bhooth Bangla to enjoy a solid 2nd Saturday

Going by an impressive surge in advance bookings and an expected huge turnout of audiences through over-the-counter ticket sales due to the Saturday factor, Bhooth Bangla is heading for a score of 10 crore net at the Indian box office. Yes, you read that right! The film targets a double-digit score on day 9, which will be a big thing.

With an expected double-digit score on Saturday, the Akshay Kumar starrer will grow more on the second Sunday, day 10. Such a momentum during the second weekend gives the film a chance to chase the 150 crore milestone in net collections. If it pulls it off, it will be a big win.

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