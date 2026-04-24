Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla is close to entering the 100 crore club at the Indian box office. The fantasy horror-comedy has delivered the third-highest opening week of 2026 in Bollywood. That’s not it; it is now also Akshay Kumar’s 5th highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. Scroll below for the day 7 report!

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 7

The first week has wrapped on a good note, as Paresh Rawal’s co-starrer enjoyed being the go-to choice of the audience. According to the official update, Bhooth Bangla earned 5.83 crore net on day 7. Amid the mid-week blues, it maintained healthy momentum, with only a 14% drop over the last 24 hours.

The total box office collection in India reaches 95.68 crore net. Made on a reported budget of 120 crore, Priyadarshan’s directorial has recovered 80% of its total investments. It has also recorded the third biggest opening week of 2026 in Bollywood, by surpassing O’Romeo (52.51 crore). Bhooth Bangla stayed only behind Dhurandhar 2 (690 crore) and Border 2 (244.97 crore).

Here is the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Paid Previews: 4 crore

Day 1: 14.31 crore

Day 2: 21.74 crore

Day 3: 25.60 crore

Day 4: 8.10 crore

Day 5: 9.30 crore

Day 6: 6.80 crore

Day 7: 5.83 crore

Total: 95.68 crore

Beats Kesari Chapter 2

Bhooth Bangla has also climbed up the ladder among Akshay Kumar’s post-COVID grossers at the Indian box office. It has left behind Kesari Chapter 2 to take over the fifth spot. The next target will be Sky Force, but before that, it will mark its official entry into the 100 crore club.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s post-COVID grossers at the Indian box office (net collection):

Housefull 5: 198.41 crores Sooryavanshi: 195.04 crores OMG 2: 150 crores Sky Force: 134.93 crores Bhooth Bangla: 95.68 crore (7 days) Kesari Chapter 2: 94.48 crores Samrat Prithviraj: 68 crores Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 66 crores Jolly LLB 3: 65.61 crores Ram Setu: 64 crores

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 7 Summary

Budget: 120 crore

India net: 95.68 crore

Budget recovery: 79.73%

India gross: 112.90 crore

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