Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla is close to entering the 100 crore club at the Indian box office. The fantasy horror-comedy has delivered the third-highest opening week of 2026 in Bollywood. That’s not it; it is now also Akshay Kumar’s 5th highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. Scroll below for the day 7 report!
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 7
The first week has wrapped on a good note, as Paresh Rawal’s co-starrer enjoyed being the go-to choice of the audience. According to the official update, Bhooth Bangla earned 5.83 crore net on day 7. Amid the mid-week blues, it maintained healthy momentum, with only a 14% drop over the last 24 hours.
The total box office collection in India reaches 95.68 crore net. Made on a reported budget of 120 crore, Priyadarshan’s directorial has recovered 80% of its total investments. It has also recorded the third biggest opening week of 2026 in Bollywood, by surpassing O’Romeo (52.51 crore). Bhooth Bangla stayed only behind Dhurandhar 2 (690 crore) and Border 2 (244.97 crore).
Trending
Here is the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):
- Paid Previews: 4 crore
- Day 1: 14.31 crore
- Day 2: 21.74 crore
- Day 3: 25.60 crore
- Day 4: 8.10 crore
- Day 5: 9.30 crore
- Day 6: 6.80 crore
- Day 7: 5.83 crore
Total: 95.68 crore
Beats Kesari Chapter 2
Bhooth Bangla has also climbed up the ladder among Akshay Kumar’s post-COVID grossers at the Indian box office. It has left behind Kesari Chapter 2 to take over the fifth spot. The next target will be Sky Force, but before that, it will mark its official entry into the 100 crore club.
Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s post-COVID grossers at the Indian box office (net collection):
- Housefull 5: 198.41 crores
- Sooryavanshi: 195.04 crores
- OMG 2: 150 crores
- Sky Force: 134.93 crores
- Bhooth Bangla: 95.68 crore (7 days)
- Kesari Chapter 2: 94.48 crores
- Samrat Prithviraj: 68 crores
- Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 66 crores
- Jolly LLB 3: 65.61 crores
- Ram Setu: 64 crores
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 7 Summary
- Budget: 120 crore
- India net: 95.68 crore
- Budget recovery: 79.73%
- India gross: 112.90 crore
Advertisement
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!
Must Read: Dhurandhar’s ‘Jameel Mamu’ Rakesh Bedi Enjoys A 200% Jump In Salary After Success Bonus – Total Earnings & Net Worth 2026 Decoded!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News