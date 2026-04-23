Akshay Kumar led Bhooth Bangla is now in the 100 crore club at the worldwide box office. Priyadarshan’s fantasy horror-comedy is now inching closer to the 150 crore milestone. But before that, the fantasy horror comedy has emerged as Paresh Rawal’s highest-grossing film in history. Scroll below for the day 6 update!

Set to beat Kesari Chapter 2 overseas

In 6 days of its overseas run, Bhooth Bangla has accumulated 33.50 crore gross. It had recently surpassed Jolly LLB 3 (31.50 crore). Today, Rajpal Yadav co-starrer will leave behind Kesari Chapter 2 (34.25 crore) and score yet another victory among Akshay Kumar’s post-COVID grossers.

Inches closer to 150 crore mark worldwide!

At the worldwide box office, Bhooth Bangla has amassed 139.52 crore gross in 6 days. This includes 89.85 crore net, which is approximately 106.02 crore gross from India. In the next two days, the fantasy horror comedy will cross the 150 crore mileston. It will be the third Bollywood film of 2026 to achieve the feat after Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2.

With Bhooth Bangla, Paresh Rawal has also rewritten history. He has surpassed the global lifetime of his 2012 satirical comedy-drama, Oh My God, which concluded its worldwide lifetime at 123.97 crore gross. It is now the highest-grossing film of his career.

Check out Paresh Rawal’s top 5 highest-grossing films at the worldwide box office (gross earnings):

Bhooth Bangla: 139.52 crore (6 days) OMG (Oh My God): 123.97 crore Phir Hera Pheri: 67.71 crore Malamaal Weekly: 41.93 crore Aankhen: 29.43 crore

As for Akshay Kumar, it will soon surpass Kesari Chapter 2 and become his 6th highest-grossing film worldwide in the post-pandemic era.

Bhooth Bangla Worldwide Box Office Day 6

India net: 89.85 crore

India gross: 106.02 crore

Overseas gross: 33.50 crore

Worldwide gross: 139.52 crore

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