Akshay Kumar has successfully redeemed himself at the post-COVID box office with the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla. He’s delivered his highest-grossing film, finally surpassing the domestic collection of Housefull 5. Scroll below for the detailed day 51 report!
Enjoys 43% jump on the 8th Saturday
The ticket windows have gotten further congested, due to the arrival of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which has stolen the maximum show count. Despite the reduction in screens, Bhooth Bangla garnered 10 lakh on day 51, as per estimates. It saw a 43% jump in the last 24 hours.
The cumulative total in India comes to 198.43 crore net, which is about 234.14 crore in gross collection. Bhooth Bangla is among the most successful films of Akshay Kumar in the post-pandemic era, with returns of an impressive 78.43 crore. A plus affair!
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Here’s a detailed day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):
- Week 1 – 95.68 crore
- Week 2 – 48.23 crore
- Week 3 – 23.1 crore
- Week 4 – 14.2 crore
- Week 5 – 7.15 crore
- Week 6 – 5.45 crore
- Week 7 – 4.4 crore
- Day 50 – 7 lakh
- Day 51 – 10 lakh
Total – 198.43 crore
Beats Housefull 5
Bhooth Bangla has unlocked its last target in India. Priyadarshan’s horror-comedy has surpassed the domestic lifetime of Housefull 5 (198.41 crore) by a small margin. It is now Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. The 200 crore club will, however, stay out of reach.
Below are Akshay Kumar’s post-COVID grossers at the Indian box office (net collection):
- Bhooth Bangla: 198.43 crore
- Housefull 5: 198.41 crore
- Sooryavanshi: 195.04 crore
- OMG 2: 150 crore
- Sky Force: 134.93 crore
- Kesari Chapter 2: 94.48 crore
- Samrat Prithviraj: 68 crore
- Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 66 crore
- Jolly LLB 3: 65.61 crore
- Ram Setu: 64 crore
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 51 Summary
- Budget: 120 crore
- India net: 198.43 crore
- ROI: 78.43 crore
- ROI%: 65.35%
- India gross: 234.14 crore
- Overseas gross: 57.55 crore
- Worldwide gross: 291.69 crore
- Verdict: Plus
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Must Read: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Day 2: Varun Dhawan Starrer Becomes 3rd Highest Romantic Grosser Of 2026 In Bollywood!
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