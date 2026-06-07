Akshay Kumar has successfully redeemed himself at the post-COVID box office with the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla. He’s delivered his highest-grossing film, finally surpassing the domestic collection of Housefull 5. Scroll below for the detailed day 51 report!

Enjoys 43% jump on the 8th Saturday

The ticket windows have gotten further congested, due to the arrival of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which has stolen the maximum show count. Despite the reduction in screens, Bhooth Bangla garnered 10 lakh on day 51, as per estimates. It saw a 43% jump in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative total in India comes to 198.43 crore net, which is about 234.14 crore in gross collection. Bhooth Bangla is among the most successful films of Akshay Kumar in the post-pandemic era, with returns of an impressive 78.43 crore. A plus affair!

Here’s a detailed day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 95.68 crore

Week 2 – 48.23 crore

Week 3 – 23.1 crore

Week 4 – 14.2 crore

Week 5 – 7.15 crore

Week 6 – 5.45 crore

Week 7 – 4.4 crore

Day 50 – 7 lakh

Day 51 – 10 lakh

Total – 198.43 crore

Beats Housefull 5

Bhooth Bangla has unlocked its last target in India. Priyadarshan’s horror-comedy has surpassed the domestic lifetime of Housefull 5 (198.41 crore) by a small margin. It is now Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. The 200 crore club will, however, stay out of reach.

Below are Akshay Kumar’s post-COVID grossers at the Indian box office (net collection):

Bhooth Bangla: 198.43 crore Housefull 5: 198.41 crore Sooryavanshi: 195.04 crore OMG 2: 150 crore Sky Force: 134.93 crore Kesari Chapter 2: 94.48 crore Samrat Prithviraj: 68 crore Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 66 crore Jolly LLB 3: 65.61 crore Ram Setu: 64 crore

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 51 Summary

Budget: 120 crore

India net: 198.43 crore

ROI: 78.43 crore

ROI%: 65.35%

India gross: 234.14 crore

Overseas gross: 57.55 crore

Worldwide gross: 291.69 crore

Verdict: Plus

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