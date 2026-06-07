Arjun Sarja led martial arts drama Blast is enjoying a good box office reception. Subash K Raj’s directorial enjoyed a good jump on the second Saturday, surpassing the domestic lifetime of With Love. Scroll below for the day 10 update!

Blast Box Office Collection Day 10

According to Sacnilk, Blast collected 3.50 crore net on day 10. It saw a 66% jump after garnering 2.11 crore on the second Friday. Abhirami and Preity Mukhundhan co-starrer is the #1 audience choice, despite competition from Karuppu and Parimala And Co.

The total box office collection in India reaches 31.39 crore net. Made on a budget of 18 crore, Blast has registered profits of 74% in 10 days. It will soon gain a hit verdict once it earns double its investment, which is 36 crore. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 37.04 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India across all languages (net earnings):

Week 1: 25.78 crore (8 days)

Day 9: 2.11 crore

Day 10: 3.50 crore

Total: 31.39 crore

Now the 7th highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026

Blast has surpassed the domestic lifetime of With Love, which earned 30.72 crore net. It now emerges as the 7th highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2026 in India. The next target would be to beat Kara (37.56 crore).

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2026 (India net collection):

Karuppu: 186.9 crore Thaai Kizhavi: 62.46 crore Youth: 52.53 crore Parasakthi: 52.46 crore LIK: Love Insurance Kompany: 43.07 crore Kara: 37.56 crore Blast: 31.39 crore With Love: 30.72 crore Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil: 30.13 crore Mankatha re-release: 12.33 crore

Blast Box Office Day 10 Summary

Budget: 18 crore

India net: 31.39 crore

ROI: 74%

India gross: 37.04 crore

Overseas gross: 8.50 crore

Worldwide gross: 45.54 crore

Verdict: Plus

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